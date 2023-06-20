Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Thursday, June 1

2:31 p.m. Police were advised of a reckless driver on Carr Street. As a result of the investigation, police served a Pea Ridge warrant and issued E-cite warrant citations for Little Flock and Centerton to Tracie Lea Oseguera, 51, Rogers, and transported Katelyn Kristine Hall, 23, Rogers, to meet Bentonville Police, as Bentonville Police had a warrant for her.

Friday, June 2

5:46 p.m. A resident of Fayetteville reported that her signature was forged on a form to have the body of her daughter, a former resident of Pea Ridge, cremated.

Sunday, June 4

4:31 p.m. A resident of West Pickens Road reported his neighbor planted several trees in a line inside of his property recently. He told police he had spoken to the neighbor about it and said he would remove the trees. The neighbor reportedly threatened to burn his house down if the trees were touched. The complainant said he did not wish to press charges.

Thursday, June 8

11:17 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Luke Andrew Patton, 19, Pea Ridge, in connection with insurance required; fictitious auto license plates; possession drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance Sch. 6; and driving vehicle with license or registration suspended or revoked, and Harley Gere Mattox, 24, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. 6.

Friday, June 9

7:59 p.m. A female stopped at the police station to report of a black Chevrolet truck tailgating her and driving erratically. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Guenther Cole Mattox, 26, Omaha, Ark., in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and prohibited driving.

Saturday, June 10

3:47 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested John Edwin Elliott, 50, Golden, Mo., in connection with a warrant out of Carroll County.

Monday, June 12

8:10 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Cody Gauge White, 20, Rogers, in connection with driving a vehicle with license or registration suspended or revoked and no proof of insurance.

Tuesday, June 13

9:20 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Luke Andrew Patton, 19, Pea Ridge, in connection with driving with suspended/revoked license; riding a motorcycle without protective headgear under 21; riding motorcycle without protective glasses; and unlawful operation of a motorcycle.

2:11 p.m. Police transported Willie Lawrence White, 44, Pea Ridge, to the Benton County Jail to serve two days per Judge Ray Bunch.

3:04 p.m. Police transported Cameron McKnight, 26, Rogers, and Julie Neighbors, 49, Rogers, to the Benton County Jail to each serve two days per Judge Ray Bunch.

Wednesday, June 14

7:42 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Greer Street to trespass a male per homeowner's request, according to the probable cause affidavit. As a result of the investigation, police served Jake D. Cline, 42, Anderson, Mo., in connection with warrants out of McDonald County, Mo. a felony warrant out of Benton County and a felony warrant out of Barry County, Mo.; possession of a controlled substance meth/cocaine; possession of a controlled substance Sch. IV; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thursday, June 15

7 p.m. Police arrested Jessie James Dutton, 23, Pea Ridge, in connection with warrants out of Centerton and Rogers. Dutton was also listed as an absconder from probation and parole.

Saturday, June 18

4 p.m. Police were advised of a physical disturbance at a residence on West Pickens. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Jessie James Dutton, 23, Pea Ridge, in connection with third-degree assault on a family or household member and third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. According to the probable cause affidavit, bond was requested in the amount of $2,500.