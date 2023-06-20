Outdoor briefs: Watershed lunch and learn Thursday





Watershed lunch, learn

Forested and riparian (streamside) landowners are invited to a free lunch and learn event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Carroll Electric in Huntsville. The event is aimed at improving forests, wildlife habitat, streamside and grazing pastures. Participants will also learn about conservation easements, silviculture, and how to apply financial assistance to install conservation practices. Technical assistance will be provided to help fill out applications for funding and set up free site visits.

The Forest and Riparian Workshop is a program in conjunction with the War Eagle Creek Watershed Initiative Regional Conservation Partnership Program, funded by the United States Department of Agriculture-Natural Resources Conservation Services. Over $2 million in funding is dedicated to landowners in the War Eagle watershed to improve land and water resources. The RCPP program started in 2023 and will go through 2027; however, funding is limited, and landowners are encouraged to start the application process now.

Seats are limited; please RSVP by calling (479) 750-8007 or emailing [email protected]

Hill Hikers walk June 28

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join in for a walk on June 28 in Bentonville. Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at the Casey's Convenience Store at 100 S.E. J St.

There is a short drive to the start point (Bentonville Public Library) where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. This walk is on city streets, and paved and natural trails through city parks, Crystal Bridges Museum and Compton Gardens.

There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

For more information, email [email protected] or call (479) 381-9366.

Meditate at the top

A meditation platform and bench seating has been added to the "The Rise" outdoor stairway at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville.

The stairway is a challenging feature for runners and walkers. It is made up of 185 steps and is equivalent to 11 flights of stairs. It leads to the Hub, the highest point of the preserve.

Motivational phrases have been crafted into the final 11 steps of the stairway.

Coler Mountain Bike preserve has a hard-surface trail and multiple natural surface trails for biking and hiking. It is a community space provided by the Peel Compton Foundation.

Lane to close at Beaver Dam

The Army Corps of Engineers will close one lane of Arkansas 187 across Beaver Dam on June 22 for routine maintenance. Flaggers will direct traffic. Travelers should allow extra time to reach their destination or choose an alternate route.

Coler hosts trail runners

The Paradise Found 5-kilometer run will be at 7 a.m. on July 8 at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville. The course is along mountain bike trails on the property. The trails will off limits to bikes during the race until 7:45 a.m.

Go to peelcompton .org to register or volunteer for the race.

Compete at Quiver range

The Quiver Archery Range will host a youth archery competition on Aug. 5 and adult competition on Aug. 6 at the range located at Osage Park in Bentonville. Entry fee is $40. Visit peelcompton.org to register.

Do yoga outdoors

Osage Park in Bentonville hosts free outdoor yoga sessions at 8 a.m. each Saturday during June and July. Bring a yoga mat and meet at the cherry trees near the parking lot and pavilion. The session are free but registration at peelcompton.org is encouraged.



