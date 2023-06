One child has registered for the Tiny Tot contest.

Oakley Paige Kester, 5, is the daughter of Clint and Brooklyn Kester of Garfield.

Her favorite foods are lunchables and Dr. Pepper. Her favorite toy is sparkly bouncy ball. Her favorite song is "At the Cross." Her favorite cartoon is "Tom & Jerry."

She enjoys playing outside on the swing.

Her hobbies including coloring and finding bugs.

She has three siblings and a puppy, Sparkles.