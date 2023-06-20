One boy, three girls seek Teeny Tot crowns

Four children have registered for the Teeny Tot pageants.

For the Mr. Teeny Tot pageant, one boy has entered.

Perry Talburt, 4, son of Josh and Tabitha Talburt of Garfield. His favorites include Oreos, Legos and "We Will Rock You" by Queen. He likes to ride his bike and "our Ruckus," watch movies and run super fast. His hobby is karate at Blue Line. His sibling is Lakelyn. His pets are Axle, Oliver, Max and Bailee.

For the Miss Teeny Tot pageant, three girls have entered.

Kylie Bradfield, 3, is the daughter of Caleb and Kayla Bradfield of Pea Ridge. Her favorites are mac and cheese, a stuffed goat named Rosie and the song "Let it go." She loves coloring, playing with her big brother and snuggling with her "mommy." Her hobbies include gymnastics, dancing and coloring. She has an older brother, Kane, 5.

Avaleen Hammers, 2, daughter of Allison and Kirby Hammers of Garfield. Her favorites are pasta and chicken nuggets, babies, and "Old McDonald Had a Farm." She likes to play with her brother, drive her Jeep around and color. Her hobbies include being outside and feeding her horse Bugsy. She has two siblings -- brother Lalhynn and sister Payton. Her pets are Kora and Finn, dogs; Dundee, a cat, and Bugsy, a horse.

Isabella Trimmel, 4, is the daughter of Brandi Trimmell of Pea Ridge. Her favorites are dino nuggets, mermaids and song "Dance Monkey." She likes to swim, play outside and do makeup. Her hobbies are playing shopping and pretending to be mom. She has one brother. Her pets are two dogs, Otis and Zeus.

Trimmel



Talburt

