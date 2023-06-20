Obituaries for the June 21, 2023, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Sharon Kay Boothe

Sharon Kay Boothe, 68, of Huntsville, Ark., died June 12, 2023. She was born July 12, 1954, in Tulsa, Okla., to Gus Daniel Hixson and Betty June Lynch.

She was employed at RTW and enjoyed being with her daughter, grandchildren and friends.

She loved to fish, crochet and the companionship of her dogs and cats. She loved to be in the woods and she had a wonderful life with all she loved. She attended A Cup of Love Ministry in Eureka Springs.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-dad and mother who raised her, Floyd "Buddy" and Betty Klutts; husband, Harold Boothe; brother, David Hixson; and sister, Connie Hancock.

Survivors are her daughter, Kimberly Chapman of Huntsville; sister, Debbie McCoy of Little Kansas, Okla.; grandchildren, Matthew Pollock (Bethany), Erik Wade Chapman (Allison) and Savanna Chapman-Stelly (Clay); and seven great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Burial will be in the Fayetteville National Cemetery with her husband, Harold.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to help with funeral expenses in c/o Sisco Funeral Home, P.O. Box 54, Pea Ridge, AR 72751.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Susan Myers

Susan Myers, 42, of Bella Vista, died June 11, 2023. She was born Jan. 20, 1981.

Survivors are her son, Tanner Myers, Bentonville; father, Bobby Varnell of Garfield; mother, Kathy Burton of Rogers; and brother, B.J. Varnell of Pea Ridge.

A celebration of life was held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2023, in Rollins Funeral Home Chapel.