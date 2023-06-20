New coaches join Blackhawk football staff

Four new coaches have joined the Blackhawks and have been working diligently with the team this summer. They are Preston Cash, Walker Cheevers, Vander Bowden and Dallas Coleman.

Preston Cash

Cash teaches Psychology/Sociology and is the defensive backs coach and the assistant baseball coach.

A native of Springdale, Ark., Cash played football and baseball in high school and was on the All-State Baseball and All Conference Football teams. He played baseball in college.

He earned a bachelor's degree in communications.

"My mother taught for 28 years and I grew up in the classroom and going to football games on Friday nights," Cash said. "I became a coach to try to make the positive impact that my coaches and teachers made on me in my life. Almost all of my role models in my life were coaches or teachers and I hope to impact my players and students in the same way."

He and his wife Paige have two children -- Steven, 19 months, and Amelia, 1 week.

His hobbies are grilling, jeeping and spending time with his wife and children.

"I am very excited to be in Pea Ridge," he said.

Walker Cheevers

Cheevers is the quarterbacks coach and head junior high coach. He teaches science at the Jr. High.

A native of Greenland, Ark., Cheevers played football and basketball in high school. He graduated from the University of Arkansas with a degree in health and physical education.

"I wanted to be a coach because I love kids and being a part of a team and something bigger than myself," he said.

His hobbies include fishing, golfing, traveling and watching the Razorbacks.

Vander Bowden

Bowden is the offensive coordinator / College and Career readiness teacher at Pea Ridge High School.

A native of Mountain Home, he graduated from Mountain Home High School where he participated in both football and track. He was a student assistant football coach for four years at the University of Arkansas from which he earned a bachelor of science in education in career and technical education with a concentration in business education.

Bowden credited his high school coaches and his participation in sports "changed the trajectory of my life and I wanted to give that back to kids and give them the same opportunity."

He said he loves being around people and social outings and loves being outdoors and on the lake.

Dallas Coleman

Coleman coaches the wide receivers and teaches virtual science.

A graduate of Bentonville High School, which was a two-time football state champion (2008, 2010), he played defensive back in high school. He graduated from the University of Arkansas.

"I became a coach to make a positive impact on young people's lives the way my coaches did on me," Coleman said.

He and his wife, Sarah Beth, have two children -- a son, Cash, 3, and a daughter, Kyler, 1.