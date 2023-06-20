Hurrah for hard-working, long-time dedication

Once again, the city is addressing a unique question specifically brought about because of the incredible growth of the city.

Over the past couple of months, city officials agreed to join APERS, the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System. It's a good thing for city employees and carries over if they transfer to another municipality on APERS and comes with those who move into the city and work for the city.

A couple of city employees have been with the city for a long time and one plans to retire soon, so won't have time to invest in APERS. But, for most, it is a good decision.

One employee has been with the city for almost 46 years, but holds (as she has for four decades) three positions. The salaries were not specifically allocated to each position.

As with a small business or a growing family, people just do the work that needs to be done without necessarily worrying about titles. So, too, city clerk Sandy Button, hired in 1977 to do "a little typing" has taken on more and more work as was needed. By the end of that first year, she was also court clerk -- the first and only chief court clerk for Pea Ridge.

And, the city grew. City business explanded. The number of city employees increased.

And that "typist" stayed and worked and did what was required.

Now, although she says she's not retiring, she is faced with a decision about what to do when contemplating providing for retirement. Should she invest in APERS (something she said would be expensive for the city) or should she request the state-allowed half salary for an elected position? Does the pay she earns for attending a City Council meeting adequately reflect the amount of time she spends in the city clerk role?

Those are questions city council members considered and discussed. The result of their deliberations was scheduled to be addressed with an ordinance in the June 20 Council meeting.

In some ways, maybe we've been "doing it the way it's always been done."

In other ways, maybe we're adopting new ways.

Either way, there are reliable, dedicated people working within the city's infrastructure providing the place nearly 7,000 people call home.

To each of us, long-time residents or newcomers, we can adjust and accept different means of accomplishing tasks when it's required and not fall into the rut of doing something just because "we've always done it that way."

To some, I'm an "old timer" having been here since 1980.

To the true "old-timers," those who are third and fourth generation natives, I'm a newcomer, an outsider. For many of my first years here, that distinction was keenly felt, but now, with more and more people living here who don't have roots here, and having lived here now longer than I lived in my state of origin, I feel like an "old timer."

Regardless whether you were born here or moved here recently, we're all neighbors and have something in common -- we call Pea Ridge home. We each bring a different perspective, different skill sets and can use those attributes to work together to fashion our city into a beautiful place to call home.

Editor's note: Annette Beard is the managing editor of The Times of Northeast Benton County, chosen the best small weekly newspaper in Arkansas for five years. A native of Louisiana, she moved to northwest Arkansas in 1980 to work for the Benton County Daily Record. She has nine children, six sons-in-law, a daughter-in-law, nine grandsons and six granddaughters. The opinions expressed are those of the author. She can be reached at [email protected]