Freedom Fest and Summer Parade are Sunday

Fireworks will explode in the skies over Pea Ridge Sunday night for the 16th annual Freedom Fest.

A summer parade will begin at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25, and travel south on Weston Street from the Junior High School to the baseball fields. Weston Street will be closed to traffic for the parade and again at 5 p.m. for Freedom Fest.

Cancelled three years ago due to covid restrictions and two years ago (2021) due to the tragic death of Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple, the annual community event is slated to begin at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 25, 2022.

A collaborative effort of Discover Church (formerly the Assembly of God) and several area churches, Freedom Fest has grown over the years to serve thousands of people. There is no charge for the events or meal.

Edwin Brewer, owner of USA Fireworks, donates the fireworks and oversees the discharge of the fireworks by Pea Ridge firefighters. Fireworks are discharged from the baseball fields on Weston Street.

The many volunteers will provide 3,500 meals and man several booths. There will be inflatables and music.

"We're prepared to fix 3,500 meals ... we still have other churches involved," Brewer said. "We're really excited and can't wait to see it all take place.

"It's all free. We just want to serve the community. Bring your families out!" Brewer said.