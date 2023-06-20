Four seek Teen Miss Pea Ridge title

Four young ladies are vying for the Teen Miss Pea Ridge title.

They are Jeniffer Branham, Erika Butler, Patience Evans and Kairi McInturff.

Miss Branham, 14, is the daughter of Josh and Jessica Branham. She is a ninth-grade student in Pea Ridge Jr. High School.

She is a member of the Pea Ridge Junior High cheer team, track team and cross country team.

Her hobbies are tumbling, cheer and running.

She said her goal in life is to become a doctor to help people in some way.

She volunteers at the Rogers Animal Shelter and at Founders Park Dentistry.

Miss Butler, 13, is the daughter of Katria Butler and Devin and Haley Morgan. She is an eighth-grade student in Pea Ridge Jr. High School.

Her hobbies include cheerleading, fashion and Highlander cows.

She volunteers at the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

She hopes to become a teacher.

Miss Evans, 13, is the daughter of David and Tanya Evans. She is an eighth-grade student in Pea Ridge Jr. High School.

Her hobbies include cheerleading.

She hopes to become a lawyer or cheer coach.

Miss McInturff, 14, is the daughter of Nathan and Carrie McInturff. She is a ninth-grade student in Pea Ridge Jr. High School.

She is a member of the Pea Ridge Jr. High cheer team, Pea Ridge Band and Junior Cotillion, Bentonville/Rogers.

Her hobbies include martial arts at Blue Line Martial Arts, singing and performing music with Spin Sound Music and drawing and creating art.

She hopes to become a Disney Imagineer designing and creating topiaries at the parks.

Her community service includes mental health awareness, Joyful Little Pantry Project (filling and snacking pantry) and reading and art projects with pre-kindergarten students.