Blackhawks enhance skills
Football Blackhawks enhance skillsby Annette Beard | June 20, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Pea Ridge Blackhawk junior and senior high football teams practiced together Thursday on the field under the watchful eyes of head coach Brey Cook and the new assistant coaches. "King of the hill" was one of the drills in which athletes had to perform successfully in their positions or be replaced.
Print Headline: Football Blackhawks enhance skills
