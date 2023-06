Community Calendar

Wednesday, June 21

11 a.m. Little's Story Time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Thursday, June 22

2-3 p.m. STEAM Club, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Friday, June 23

6 p.m. Grow your Garden with Master Gardner Don, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

7 p.m. 74th annual Miss Pea Ridge pageants, Pea Ridge High School auditorium, $5 admission, free to students

Saturday, June 24

4-8 p.m. Weekly Market, 200 Townsend Way

Sunday, June 25

3:30 p.m. Summer Parade, Weston Street from Jr. High south to the ball fields, line-up is at 2:30 p.m.

6-9 p.m. Freedom Fest, food, music and fireworks,

Tuesday, June 27

3-4 pm. TnT Time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Wednesday, June 28

11 a.m. Little's Story Time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Thursday, June 29

9 a.m. - noon Blackhawk Pantry open; 1536 N. Davis Street, behind Intermediate School; stocked with kid-friendly meals, fresh produce, chicken and more.

5 p.m. Book Club, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

6 p.m. Horror Club, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.