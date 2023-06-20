College news

University of Central Arkansas

CONWAY -- The University of Central Arkansas congratulates more than 1,300 students who were named to the spring 2023 Dean's List.

Students from your area who earned the spring 2023 Dean's List designation are listed below:

Landon Allison of Pea Ridge, Ark.

Tate Busey of Pea Ridge, Ark.

Founded in 1907, the University of Central Arkansas is a premier student-focused public university located in Conway, Arkansas. UCA has more than 160 academic programs and certificates with the colleges of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences; Business; Education; Health and Behavioral Sciences; and Natural Sciences and Mathematics; and the Graduate School. To learn more about UCA, visit uca.edu, or through social media at Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram.

Abilene Christian University

ABILENE, Texas -- Hannah Clarkson of Pea Ridge was named to the Abilene Christian University Spring 2023 Dean's Honor Roll. Clarkson is a sophomore majoring in Advertising/Public Relations.

Clarkson was among more than 1,200 students named to the Spring 2023 Dean's Honor Roll.

To qualify for the Dean's Honor Roll, students must be registered for 12 or more credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.

Founded in 1906, Abilene Christian University enrolls more than 5,700 students in robust online and residential undergraduate and graduate programs. Students choose from 87 baccalaureate majors that include more than 171 areas of study, 71 areas of study in master's degree and specialist programs, and four doctoral programs. ACU's mission is to educate students for Christian service and leadership throughout the world. Abilene Christian is one of only 19 universities to be ranked in the top 50 nationally for both Undergraduate Teaching and Undergraduate Research/Creative Projects in the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report rankings. Learn more at acu.edu.

Missouri State University

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean's list.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 GPA (on a 4.00 scale).

Tara Doepke from Pea Ridge (72751) made the list. Doepke was among more than 4,700 students named to the spring 2023 dean's list.

Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs. Our purpose is to develop fully educated persons with a focus on ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement.

For more information about MSU, visit www.missouristate.edu. You can also find us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and see what's happening on YouTube. Receive notification of Missouri State news releases as soon as they are posted by subscribing to our news blog.