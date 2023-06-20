Manage Subscription
City governs sale and use of fireworks

by Staff Reports | June 20, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.

The sale of fireworks in town began Sunday, June 20.

Pea Ridge city ordinance has allowed the purchase, sale and discharge of fireworks within the city limits since 2011. Prior to that, fireworks could not be sold or discharged legally inside the city limits for more than 50 years.

The sale of fireworks is legal from June 20-July 10, according to both city and state law.

Fireworks may be discharged on private property from noon to midnight daily July 1-7.

According to the city ordinance, it is unlawful to discharge fireworks on any city street or city property or to use fireworks during a burn ban.

The city's ordinance governing fireworks states:

Fireworks means all articles of fireworks classified as Interstate Commerce Commission Class C common fireworks only and shall include those items described in A.C.A. 20-22-708.

Person means any corporation, association, co-partnership, limited liability company, trust or any other form of business entity or one (1) or more individuals.

Special fireworks means all articles of fireworks classified as Interstate Commerce Commission Class B explosives, except such dangerous items of fireworks prohibited by state law. (Ord. No. 521, Sec. I.)

The city ordinance states:

Fireworks may be discharged on private property:

^^From noon to midnight daily beginning July 1 through July 7

It shall be unlawful to discharge fireworks on private property without the property owner's consent.

It shall be unlawful to use fireworks on any city street or city property.

It shall be unlawful to use fireworks if the city is under a burn ban.

The mayor, fire chief or police chief shall be authorized to declare an emergency and prohibit all use of fireworks upon a determination that such use would create a fire hazard.

All persons using fireworks within the city shall promptly collect and remove any and all litter and debris resulting from such use.

All persons using fireworks within the city shall comply with all applicable provisions of the Arkansas Fire Prevention Code and the city of Pea Ridge Fire Prevention Code. (Ord. No. 521, Sec. 3)

Print Headline: City allows sale, use of fireworks

