Chain reactions explored

by Annette Beard | June 20, 2023 at 3:35 p.m.
Two staff members from the Amazeum visited the Pea Ridge Community Library Friday and helped children learn about chain reactions with various experiments.

Two staff members -- Ashlee Bailey, educational programs manager, and Kalyn Campbell -- from the Amazeum visited the Pea Ridge Community Library Friday and helped children learn about chain reactions with various experiments.

