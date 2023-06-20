Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Two staff members from the Amazeum visited the Pea Ridge Community Library Friday and helped children learn about chain reactions with various experiments. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Two staff members -- Ashlee Bailey, educational programs manager, and Kalyn Campbell -- from the Amazeum visited the Pea Ridge Community Library Friday and helped children learn about chain reactions with various experiments. Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Two staff members from the Amazeum visited the Pea Ridge Community Library Friday and helped children learn about chain reactions with various experiments. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Print Headline: Chain reactions explored

