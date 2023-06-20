Manage Subscription
Candlelight vigil set

by Staff Reports | June 20, 2023 at 4:00 p.m.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for the second anniversary of the line-of-duty death of Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple.

The vigil will begin at 9 p.m. Monday, June 26.

Community members are invited to gather at the Kevin Apple Memorial site located at Slack Street and Townsend Way next to White Oak Station for a candlelight vigil as police officers remember their fallen brother.

After a few words from Police Chief Lynn Hahn and chaplain Aaron Matthews, there will be a brief silence observed to reflect and honor Officer Apple and his sacrifice.

