Blueberry Boy Bait

Recipe from the kitchen of Barbara Engle

Delicious for dessert, coffee or brunch

Cake

2 c. flour

1 1/2 c. sugar

2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

2/3 c. oleo, softened (margarine or butter)

1 c. milk

2 eggs

Topping

1 c. blueberries, fresh, frozen or canned (drained)

1/4 c. sugar

1 tsp. cinnamon

Blend cake ingredients at slow speed until dry ingredients are moistened. Then beat at medium speed for three minutes.

Pour into greased and floured 9- by 13-inch pan.

Arrange blueberries on top.

Mix cinnamon and sugar together, then sprinkle on top of blueberries.

Bake at 350 degrees for 40 or 50 minutes until cake springs back when touched lightly in center.

Serve warm or cold, plain or with ice cream or whipped cream.

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]