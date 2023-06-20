Billing software upgrades requested

Preparing for the regular monthly city Council meeting, council members and city officials met in a work session Tuesday, June 13, to discuss items of business that were to be presented for final decisions in the Council meeting slated for Tuesday, June 20.

Water utilities superintendent Ken Hayes explained his request for software for billing services for the department and the need to waive competitive bidding.

"We've used the same software for 20 years," Hayes told city officials, explaining that "we've gotten to a point that to be better in touch with the customers and to handle the billing," the software needs to be upgraded or replaced. He said the department's bookkeeper has researched thoroughly and found a program that will work well and includes the ability to coordinate the bills for the solid waste service contracted with Republic.

"We've struggled ... for a long time," Hayes said, explaining that Kim Thornhill and Angie Jennings had met with officials with Bentonville, Rogers and Gravette to explore various software programs used by area municipalities. "For ease of use and cost, this is the one they want."

Hayes said the employees in the Water Department "do all the work for Republic, set up the service, answer calls ... it's fallen in our lap and it's quite costly."

City attorney Shane Perry said the city employees do that work for the citizens because it saves money. "At the end of the day, the work that Ken and his team are doing is saving the citizens money."

Mayor Nathan See presented a request to purchase 40 acres east of town to council members. The appraised value reflects $28,614 per acre.

"We will not go after any funding until the board approves," See said. "Then we'll advertise for funding."

See also presented a resolution authorizing an agreement with Haven Managed Services to provide internet and phone services for the city.

Street superintendent Monte Keene presented a request to purchase RRFB -- lighted signals for crosswalks.

The mayor said the cost has risen significantly since the city last purchased them and Time-Striping Inc. is the only source providing them. City attorney Perry said the single source is justification to waive competitive bidding.

Council member Jeff Neil said he believes it is critical the city get the signals installed before school begins this fall.

An ordinance to accept annexation of land was presented to board members. Council member Nadine Telgemeier asked the mayor if he was approaching the landowners about the annexation proposals.

"Yes," See said, explaining that the city has a statute providing for annexation of property that has city water when the land becomes contiguous to the city limits. "This is one of these. They're actually excited because they will be saving ... on trash."

See also mentioned there will be a meeting on June 29 to discuss the $80,000 grant received for upgrades to the City Park.

"We will have a meeting here with stake holders. We want the council to be here. It grabs a lot of eyes ... We will have people from Projects for Public Spaces from all over the state to be here to go look at our park," See said, explaining it will be the kickoff meeting with a luncheon and then dinner in the park at 5:30 p.m. "Maybe people will come here who want to invest in the city. That's a great thing for us, for our city to be a part of."