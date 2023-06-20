Benton County Jail

Tuesday, June 13

4:02 a.m. David Gary Freeman, 52, Garfield, by Bella Vista Police, possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; first drug driving under influence drugs; careless and prohibited driving; refusal to submit to chemical test

3:06 p.m. Willie White, 44, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear

5:10 p.m. Josh Gough, 34, Pea Ridge, by Centerton Police, failure to appear and contempt of court

8:05 p.m. Julie Ann Neighbors, 49, by Pea Ridge Police, serving two days concurrent

8:10 p.m. Cameron McKnight, 26, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear; serving two days concurrent

11:52 p.m. Jeremy Hardbarger, 43, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, contempt of court

Wednesday, June 14

12:34 a.m. Jimmy Jordan, 46, Garfield, by BCSO, felony possession controlled substance meth/cocaine with intent to distribute; failure to appear; felony possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine

1:04 a.m. Justin A. Griffith, 52, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, possession controlled substance Sch. 6; failure to appear; possession drug paraphernalia

5:49 p.m. Adam Norman, 48, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, aggravated assault on a family or household member; third degree domestic battering

10:46 p.m. Jake David Cline, 42, Anderson, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear; burglary; possession of a controlled substance (PCS) ; theft of motor vehicle; felony possession of drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine

10:55 p.m. April Dawn Frazier, 45, Garfield, by Arkansas State Police, failure to appear

Thursday, June 15

9:17 p.m. Jessie James Dutton, 23, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear

Saturday, June 17

3:38 a.m. Richard Reiter, 50, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; possession of a controlled substance

9:13 a.m. Freddy Medina, 23, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, criminal contempt, serving 1 day

10:55 p.m. Harley Komosa, 30, Little Flock, by Pea Ridge Police, possession controlled substance Sch. 6; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor-vehicle; first drug-driving under the influence of drugs; failure to change address on driver's license; possession drug paraphernalia; uninsured second offense; first offense littering; failure to appear

Sunday, June 18

4:51 p.m. Jessie James Dutton, 23, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree endangering welfare of a minor; third-degree assault on family or household member

Monday, June 19

1:10 a.m. Alisa Leimer, 43, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, careless and prohibited driving; refusal to submit to chemical test; first violation of Omnibus DWI Act

1:23 a.m. John Hendrix, 45, Washburn, Mo., by Rogers Police, first violation of Omnibus DWI Act