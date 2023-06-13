Training will be realistic; campuses closed

Training for police, fire and ambulance personnel will include acting out realistic scenarios at the Pea Ridge Primary School on Tuesday, June 27, and Thursday, June 29.

Area residents may see and hear sirens, emergency vehicles including air-ambulance helicopters, and see people running and screaming from the building. It will be part of the training, according to Lt. John Langham, public information officer, Pea Ridge Police Dept., who said people observing the scenario should not be alarmed.

Numerous emergency personnel from several agencies, including Pea Ridge Police and Fire, Bella Vista Police and Fire, Little Flock Police and Gravette Fire Department will train from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 27.

The training will be held at the Pea Ridge Primary School on Weston Street and the entire campus, including the Middle and Junior High Schools, will be closed to all non-emergency services personnel for safety, Langham said.

Police officers and medical personnel will be training for active shooter response.

Actors will be used to play victims and community members may see people running and screaming from the area, Langham said, saying the scenario is designed to provide a realistic training environment.

"Safety is a top priority for us, so we ask that anyone not involved in the training remain away from the campus," Langham said. "All entrances to the campus will be closed during the training and any unauthorized person found on the property will be promptly removed for their safety."

The training will be repeated from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, for additional personnel.