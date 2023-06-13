Second Saturdays offer entertainment

Mild temperatures Saturday provided the perfect atmosphere for the June Second Saturday as the rain held off and hundreds of people brought lawn chairs and blankets and sat on the lawn enjoying the music and making new friends.

Second Saturdays in Pea Ridge offer a time for shopping, visiting, networking and merrymaking.

"This Saturday was the biggest showing we've seen," said Mayor Nathan See, recalling the beginning of Second Saturdays in 2018 and comparing the turn out of Saturday, June 10, of more than 300 people.

There were 25 booths of vendors selling crafts, food and many other items. The band, Simply Seger, played for a couple of hours as people danced, clapped and enjoyed the music.

"Whenever we started it, I thought it would be something for our community to enjoy," See said, admitting he got the idea from Bentonville's First Fridays. "We made it our own, wanted it to create a sense of community."

See said many people form new friendships, meet neighbors they didn't know and find it offers a good opportunity for networking and making connections.

"The whole thing behind it is was to create an environment for our community to come out and enjoy."

See credited Natasha Neal and Starla Billington with taking the reins since he took office as mayor in January.

He said they coordinate with the number of spaces for vendors and keeping track of the registrations.

This past weekend, the city manned a booth and See said many people stopped by and gained information and shared about concerns.

"I'm glad to see the community coming out to support it," See said.

He and Jessica Grady, city planner, explained the city app and told about the plans for new parks and projects in the city. See said many people expressed support.

"It's good to know the community will have buy-in behind these ideas and projects," he said.

"We are a community based on family values," he said, "And we want them to be a part of it."

He said two people mentioned a pot hole with which they were having trouble and he immediately notified the appropriate city employee to take care of the problem.

"That's what we want these events to be for, so we can help the community. We work for them," See said.

Vendors for Second Saturdays include Derringer Homemade; BB Unique; Walker's Freeze Dried; Mayhem Fiberwerks, Lost Ozark Dawn, LLC; City of Pea Ridge, government; McLarty Daniel Automotive; Marine Corps Toys for Tots; Topanga Scents; Poppy and Co. Cookies; Maw maw's Makings; Goodnight Creations; Tammy's pork rinds & Catering; Velvet & Vinyl; Butterfield Wrestling; Mother of all Stones; Elk Grove Candle Company; Two Chains Permanent Jewelry; Missy's Wire Wrap; Shanna Bernosky; JandS Crafts; Thunder Soccer; MG Design's; Kollecta Creations; Big Bounce NWA; LandCalliope Apothecary; Kim Hess; Got Your 6ix Project Inc.; Ragland's Jams, Jellies and more; Ragland's Old Time; Dream Concessions; John's Backyard Holl'r; and GOAT Crystals.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The June 10 Second Saturday event was well attended. Many vendors were on hand to sell their wares as attendees enjoyed shopping, listening to music by Simply Seger and even dancing to the tunes. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



