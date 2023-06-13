Recollections: News from years gone by

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 24

Thursday, June 13, 1973

The Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce heard a final report from Jack Gaines on plans about to be put into action on welcoming newcomers to Pea Ridge. Gaines presented the two-part program to be mimeographed and used to present by himself and others who will attempt to call on all new families in Pea Ridge.

Exhibits for the Pea Ridge Community Fair, scheduled to begin July 11, will again be sponsored by the Pea Ridge E.H. Club. Exhibits will be housed in the Pea Ridge E.H. Club building across Curtis Avenue from the school campus and gym, where the fair activities will be held.

Two more candidates have registered for the Miss Pea Ridge pageant. They are Miss Robin Whisenhunt, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dewey Whisenhunt, and Miss Cheryl Snow, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Snow. Both are seniors at Pea Ridge High School.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 24

Wednesday, June 15, 1983

The Pea Ridge City Council's 7 p.m. meeting June 9 didn't get under way until after 8 p.m. to the visible and audible annoyance of citizens and those council men who were on time, and city Judge Dan McConnell, who was on hand to swear in new city recorder Margaret Jump and park commissioner John Lasater.

In action directed toward broadening Pea Ridge schools' P.E. and athletic programs, the School Board last week hired Robert Paul Swofford as football coach and Kathy Bunch as girls' basketball coach.

The theft of 12 cows and six calves from Do Hendrix's 4-K Ranch west of Seligman,Mo., has been reported and is being investigated by the Barry County Sheriff's Office.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 24

Thursday, June 17, 1993

Pea Ridge School superintendent Marvin Higginbottom said last week he has been approached to see if there is an interest in the school district joining the Northwest Arkansas Community College District. He said residents of Rogers and Bentonville are now paying 3 mills to support the college.

Pea Ridge Police Chief Art Croswell is asking information to help solve six burglaries that occurred early Monday morning. One or more burglars broke into Ozark Mart, Hi-D-Ho restaurant, two Porky & Sons Construction trailers on the site of the city's new water tower and two businesses in the Battlefield Shopping center -- Pizza Hut and Video Showcase.

Sponsoring Beta Alpha Sorority hopes that more participants will be in the Pea Ridge Fair Parade than ever before. The 44th Pea Ridge Fair will be July 7-10.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 24

Wednesday, June 11, 2003

Three prospective members of the Pea Ridge Planning Commission met with commissioners after their regular meeting Tuesday, June 3. They were Patty Villins and Evetta and David Hauser. Planning Commission members are Jay Hale, Steve Bloxham, Fred Spencer and Dr. Karen Sherman.

Gary Tuszynski and Darrell Olejniczak installed a new fire hydrant at the corner of Tinnin Street and North Curtis Avenue, connecting it to a new water line from North Davis Street, according to Robert Button, city water/sewer superintendent.

The arrest of a Benton County man in Oklahoma led authorities to the discovery of a methamphetamine lab in an area restaurant Tuesday. Arrested was Jack Wilkey, Avoca, owner of Delishi-O-So Cafe on Hwy. 62. Jars filled with the base oil for methamphetamine, as well as other drug-related items, were confiscated.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 24

Wednesday, June 12, 2013

From its meager beginnings of a church picnic and fireworks show, Freedom Fest has grown into a full-scale festival for thousands of people. Slated for 6 p.m. Sunday, June 30, the event is hosted by the Assembly of God Church with the help of other churches and community members, said Edwin Brewer, pastor of First Assembly of God Church.

Odors emitting from evidence seized during an arrest caused two Pea Ridge Police officers to have headaches, prompting a visit from HazMat team to the Pea Ridge Police Department.

There's a new lumber store in town. T.H. Lumber Company recently in the former Easley Hardware store in downtown.