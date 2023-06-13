Manage Subscription
Recipe: Recipe to Remember

by From Staff Reports | June 13, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.

Easy Meatball Dinner

Recipe from the kitchen of DiAnnaWallace

Recipes To Remember Women's Business Association

1 pkg. frozen meatballs

1 can milk

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 tsp. Rosemary seasoning

8 oz. bag of egg noodles

Boil water and prepare noodles as directed on package. Drain and set aside. Thaw meatballs, then heat. Add can of soup and can of milk. Cook over low heat until it begins to boil. Add seasoning. Toss meatballs and sauce over noodles.

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]

