Public comments sought on park improvements

Comments from the public about proposed improvements for the City Park for which the city has received a grant will be accepted at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, during a public hearing.

The city received an $80,000 grant from Project for Public Spaces, Social Impact Partnerships in conjunction with the Walton Family Foundation, and plans updates for the City Park to make it more accessible to all ages and abilities, according to city planner Jessica Grady, who said seeking public input is one of the facets of the grant requirements.

"Together with the city of Pea Ridge, Project for Public Spaces will lead community engagement sessions to discover how this public space can better serve more people. We'll explore ways of bringing in visitors who are currently left out, including younger kids, teens, and older adults. Some early ideas for improvements include more diversified programming, new gathering spaces, and movement opportunities for all abilities. With the support of a Community Placemaking Grant, Pea Ridge City Park can become a welcoming public space promoting inclusion and health-promoting social interactions," Grady said, adding that she welcomes ideas from city residents.

Other items on the agenda include:

Water-Sewer Department audit;

Ord. 798 waiving competitive bidding on software for the Water Dept.;

Ord. 791 rezoning property on Halleck Lane from R1 to C1;

Offer/acceptance on property purchase of 40 acres on Ark. Hwy. 72 and Guthrie Road;

Res. 504 for an agreement between the city and Haven Managed Services;

Advertise for Rectangle Rapid Flashing Beacon (lights that are push button activated for crosswalks);

Ord. 799, annexation, Pensago, Ark. Hwy. 72;

Ord. 800, annexation, Haygood, Eddie Bone Road/Andy Buck Road;

Ord. 801, rezoning Diluma Property on Townsend way from R1 to C1;

Ord. 802, rezoning Jeff Arnold property on Sugar Creek Road from Agricultural to R1;

Ord. 803, prescribing the salary of the City Clerk-treasurer; and

Res. 508, agreement with Republic Services of Bella Vista.

The agenda, which was to be discussed by City Council members at a work session Tuesday, June 13, is subject to change.

The meetings are open to the public.