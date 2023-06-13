Manage Subscription
Pea Ridge Police Dept.

by From Staff Reports | June 13, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

Monday, May 22

4:28 p.m. A resident of Hunter Drive reported harassment telling police she had received 30 text messages involving threatening statements. She told police she wanted a report filed, but was not prepared to press charges.

Tuesday, May 30

12:14 p.m. Police were dispatched to The Ridge Church in reference to an intoxicated male on the premises. The male refused to cooperate with police, slammed his head against the car window when inside the patrol car; cursed police officers; pushed against officers pushing one of the officers into another vehicle and then kicked an officer. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Justin Dean Parker, 38, Berryville, in connection with first violation of Omnibus DWI Act; violation of ignition interlock device Act; resisting officer; driving vehicle with license or registration suspended or revoked; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; refusal to submit to chemical test; first-degree criminal mischief; and second-degree battery.

