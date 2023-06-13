Manage Subscription
Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

Monthly report by Staff Reports | June 13, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

May 2023

Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD

911 hang up/open line^37^21^80

Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^1^2^4

Abduction - family/non-family^0^0^0

Agency assist^9^12^58

Alarm^2^6^22

Vicious animal/bite^5^1^12

Animal call^35^40^181

Assault/battery^5^3^14

Attempted suicide/suicide threats^0^3^8

Breaking or entering^2^1^6

Burglary^0^2^6

Business check^1^0^7

Civil call^10^14^46

Code enforcement^26^28^146

Commercial fire alarm^1^4^6

Criminal mischief^2^3^14

Death investigation^0^0^1

Disturbance^15^18^82

Emergency message^0^0^0

Environmental^0^1^1

Extra patrol^584^503^2,803

Follow up^39^41^154

Fraud/forgery^6^5^27

Gun shots^0^3^4

Harassment/harassing communications^0^0^0

Informational^51^57^241

Investigation^4^1^12

Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^1^0^1

Lost/found property^2^3^13

Missing person adult^1^0^2

Missing person juvenile^4^9^24

Motorist assist^2^7^31

MVC w/entrapment^0^0^0

MVC w/injury^0^2^3

MVC wo/injury^16^13^71

Narcotics investigation^1^0^3

Noise complaint^3^3^20

Other^10^13^29

Overdose^0^1^3

Prowler^1^1^2

Public assist^5^5^35

Pursuit^0^0^2

Rape/sexual assault^0^0^0

Reckless driver^24^23^88

Residential structure fire^2^4^13

Road hazard^1^3^22

Sex offender investigation^7^1^13

Stolen vehicle^0^1^2

Suspicious circumstance^29^24^97

Theft^4^5^16

Threats^11^6^37

Traffic stop^560^239^1,965

Trespassing^4^3^18

Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^0^0^3

Unlock^16^4^37

Warrant service/felony^2^2^9

Warrant service/misdemeanor^60^49^256

Welfare check^22^30^93

Total^1,623^1,404^6,843

Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^21^91

Warnings-^3^7

Warrant arrests-^60^256

City ordinance-^3^14

Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD

Citations-^95^299

Warnings-^460^1,631

Verbal-^0^0

City ordinance-^5^35

Felony Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^4^22

Warrant arrests-^2^9

Agency Assists^8^50

New Cases^130^538

Traffic Stops^560^1,965

Total Mileage^15,672^93,926

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Police Dept.

