Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

May 2023
Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD
911 hang up/open line^37^21^80
Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^1^2^4
Abduction - family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^9^12^58
Alarm^2^6^22
Vicious animal/bite^5^1^12
Animal call^35^40^181
Assault/battery^5^3^14
Attempted suicide/suicide threats^0^3^8
Breaking or entering^2^1^6
Burglary^0^2^6
Business check^1^0^7
Civil call^10^14^46
Code enforcement^26^28^146
Commercial fire alarm^1^4^6
Criminal mischief^2^3^14
Death investigation^0^0^1
Disturbance^15^18^82
Emergency message^0^0^0
Environmental^0^1^1
Extra patrol^584^503^2,803
Follow up^39^41^154
Fraud/forgery^6^5^27
Gun shots^0^3^4
Harassment/harassing communications^0^0^0
Informational^51^57^241
Investigation^4^1^12
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^1^0^1
Lost/found property^2^3^13
Missing person adult^1^0^2
Missing person juvenile^4^9^24
Motorist assist^2^7^31
MVC w/entrapment^0^0^0
MVC w/injury^0^2^3
MVC wo/injury^16^13^71
Narcotics investigation^1^0^3
Noise complaint^3^3^20
Other^10^13^29
Overdose^0^1^3
Prowler^1^1^2
Public assist^5^5^35
Pursuit^0^0^2
Rape/sexual assault^0^0^0
Reckless driver^24^23^88
Residential structure fire^2^4^13
Road hazard^1^3^22
Sex offender investigation^7^1^13
Stolen vehicle^0^1^2
Suspicious circumstance^29^24^97
Theft^4^5^16
Threats^11^6^37
Traffic stop^560^239^1,965
Trespassing^4^3^18
Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^0^0^3
Unlock^16^4^37
Warrant service/felony^2^2^9
Warrant service/misdemeanor^60^49^256
Welfare check^22^30^93
Total^1,623^1,404^6,843
Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^21^91
Warnings-^3^7
Warrant arrests-^60^256
City ordinance-^3^14
Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD
Citations-^95^299
Warnings-^460^1,631
Verbal-^0^0
City ordinance-^5^35
Felony Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^4^22
Warrant arrests-^2^9
Agency Assists^8^50
New Cases^130^538
Traffic Stops^560^1,965
Total Mileage^15,672^93,926