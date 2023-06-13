Passion for history spurred Banzhaf

A passion for history began early with Troy Banzhaf and ultimately promulgated him as the incredible asset he was to the Pea Ridge National Military Park.

Banzhaf, chief of interpretation at the park since 2011, died Tuesday, June 6. His legacy was immense. His knowledge and passion affected the park in enduring ways.

His now silent office is a testimonial to him, his fervor. One wall is glass allowing a view of the fields, woods and hills of the park. Bookshelves hold tomes of history, cannon balls,

A white board has a list of projects Banzhaf wanted to accomplish.

A small note card taped to his computer reveals his heart: "Spend time with your kids, tomorrow they're a day older."

Employed at the park since 2001, Banzhaf actually worked there much earlier as a volunteer and with Eastern National, according to friend and former co-worker Robert Still, a special agent for the North Central Field Office, National Park Service.

"Troy always had his hand in history. I was always jealous of him in some way because he remained in what our youthful passions were," Still said. "He was interested in every fact and detail. He shared that passion and continued to share that passion."

Still and Banzhaf went to Rogers High School and later the University of Arkansas.

"It's all about that 4,300 acres -- the intricacies of not only what occurred there, but how it was managed, mismanaged ... the administrative story, the people who were around, who lived there. It was all very relevant," Still said.

"He worked constantly. He was constantly on the move. Our volunteer exploits carried over -- that was our connection, living history, reenacting -- that was our social time together," Still recalled. "Troy was interested in stuff that was not just between covers of book, but footnotes."

He credited Banzhaf with the new look at the visitor's center, the new museum and the acquisition of the Gen. Curtis coat.

"We would collaborate. The fascination is what was significant, what is the landscape. We didn't buy the park service story hook, line and sinker... He was like me in that he asked 'what lies beyond the 50,000-foot view.' That's important, but it's also about the cultural, oral histories."

Referring to "Pea Ridge: Civil War Campaign in the West" by William Shea and Earl Hess, Still said Banzhaf "perpetually took those footnotes to heart. We would go out and we would look at tree lines, property lines ... we took a tape measure and measured Lee Town battlefield, south of belt of trees, measured off all the way across the field to see if you could put that many troops in that position."

"We queried where is the Bentonville detour now, where was Benjamin McCulloch actually killed," Still said.

As they pondered those questions, Still said that as college students, they went out to the park and laid down in the field in March and waited for sunset to see the shadows reveal the plow lines.

"Those are the things he contributed, the things that drove him every day," Still said.

"It was a deep understanding, not just secondary," he said. "He truly wanted to understand the story, how it occurred on the ground and the people, their lives and their families."

"It was a life well lived. It was cut way too short." Still said. "He began to do archeological surveys, he began to pull artifacts out of the ground, compare with data layers established by GIS system, he was fascinated by that because those are the silent witnesses, this in relation to what we knew from the written record... that's the contribution. It was a deep understand!"

"To me, that's his legacy professionally. He was always after more than what was there at face value.

"Because of him, the American public gets a better view of the perspective and why is important, and to make positive changes to improve that information flow. He was involved in the fire work, interpretation, visitor services. He used all of the training and other experiences to make it a better place so his children and grandchildren could see the park as it looked din 1862."

"I think that's his lasting legacy," Still said. "He really loved that place with every fiber of his being!"

"He was a family man. He helped raise my oldest two. He was able to live that in ways I always wanted to," Still said.

Former PRNMP superintendent Kevin Eads said Banzhaf did many things at the park.

"He was not only over interpretation and the events. He was a para-archaeologist, he was a historian," Eads said. "With his guidance and leadership, he made the park come alive. He worked with living historians.

"He's the reason, the Pea Ridge National Military Park is a purple heart park -- the first one in the park service. The things he id span so much, were integral in what the park is and what it has become. It's a terrible loss!"

"With the exhibits in the visitors center, the way it looks, the work that has been done, in large part, if not all, is because of Troy," Eads said, also crediting him with the Braille junior ranger program and Braille signs on the exhibits.

"Pea Ridge is what it is because of Troy and who he was," Eads said. "His employees think the world of him and I do, too."

Eads recalled that when he began working at PRNMP, Banzhaf was in facilities and maintenance.

"His greatest contribution to the park was his vast knowledge of the history. He was a student of the history. He knew who was where, when and what should have been there and he would back that up with archaeology," Eads said. "He was an integral in all of it -- the wayside exhibits, the trails -- from the time that I've known him."

"He was incredibly smart, had a sharp wit and very good sense of humor," Eads said.

Steve Black, chief ranger at PRNMP from 2003 to 2009, said Banzhaf was "a wonderful human being. His love of history, his love for sharing history was contagious and could get anybody interested.

"He was that good of a story teller -- he made history come alive. The park owes him a huge debt of gratitude," Black said. "He made the park better for the visiting public with the programs he developed. The park owes him a huge debt of gratitude."

"He had a contagious laugh. He found fun and joy in life. He was/is that type of person. He is so incredibly special. He lit up a room. He was one of those people who was fun to be around, fun to learn around him," Black said, adding that he and Banzhaf visited many battlefields in 11 different states to learn more. "I don't know what he didn't do well."

Jackie Crabtree, former mayor of Pea Ridge and chairman of the board for the PRNMP Friends Foundation said: "I don't know if I have ever worked with someone who enjoyed what they did more than Troy.

"The park and its history were an integral part of Troy, he worked tirelessly to get the minute details correct. His passion for the history and story of the park could be seen in his face and heard in his voice as he talked about the park. He brought the park to life for those who visited. As with others before him, Troy's work will live on to bring history alive for generations to come. Thank you, Troy, for a job well done."

"Everything you see in the visitor center or as you go around the park, Troy had a hand in," said Nolan Moore, chief ranger. "This was Troy. This was his idea."

The new entrance signs were designed by Banzhaf, Moore said.

"The cannon came in Monday," Moore said, but he said Banzhaf didn't look at it because he wanted to see it all together on Thursday.

"Troy's vision of the interpretation of the park ... he absolutely loved the history of the battle here. He knew more about the history than anybody here. Loosing him, we lost a lot of the history of the battle," Moore said.

Matt Fry, biologists, said military personnel come to PRNMP to study and Banzhaf would lead those staff rides and developed the curriculum used by the officers.

"He loved reading, the history," Fry said.

Moore said he recently had a discussion with Banzhaff about possible errors in maps.

"He got giddy doing research," Fry said. "His true passion and love was the research.

The thing Banzhaf was most proud of, Moore said, was his children, adding that ironically, just Monday, they had talked about spending more time with their families who had sacrificed time with them as they developed their careers.

"A lot of the redesign has to do with trying to redevelop the 1862 design," Fry said.

"It's hard because he touched so much stuff," Moore said, explaining that Banzhaf was determined that the cannons built for the entrance signs had to meet accurate specifications. He said he was a good leader for his staff and a very humble man.

In the hallway just outside the door to Banzhaf's office is a bulletin board full of thank you notes from teachers and students who had visited the park.

Moore and Fry said Banzhaf made a positive impression on visitors and loved interacting with people.

Editor's note: See his obituary on page 3A.

TIMES file photographs Troy Banzhaf, interpretive ranger for the Pea Ridge National Military Park, was passionate about history and the Pea Ridge battlefield and enjoyed sharing his knowledge with all who would listen. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



TIMES file photographs In 2017, attired in a Union soldier jacket, Troy Banzhaf, interpretive ranger for the Pea Ridge National Military Park, shared his knowledge about the use of cannons during the Battle of Pea Ridge. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



TIMES file photographs In 2015, Troy Banzhaf, interpretive ranger for the Pea Ridge National Military Park, showed a diary from a Civil War soldier. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

