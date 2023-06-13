Outdoor briefs: Fishing, running, archery on outdoors agenda





Roses tops at Table Rock

Peyton and Cara Rose won the Guys and Gals bass tournament held June 3 at Table Rock Lake. Their tournament limit of four bass weighed 12.96 pounds. They also had big bass at 4.01 pounds.

Paul McNabb and Chrissy Walhor were second with four bass at 10.33 pounds. Jeremy and Amber Brewer placed third with four bass at 10.19 pounds.

Run stairs, then meditate

A meditation platform and bench seating has been added to the "The Rise" outdoor stairway at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville.

The stairway is a challenging feature for runners and walkers. It is made up of 185 steps and is equivalent to 11 flights of stairs. It leads to the Hub, the highest point of the preserve.

Motivational phrases have been crafted into the final 11 steps of the stairway.

Coler Mountain Bike preserve has a hard-surface trail and multiple natural surface trails for biking and hiking. It is a community space provided by the Peel Compton Foundation.

Work set at Beaver Dam

The Army Corps of Engineers will close one lane of Arkansas 187 across Beaver Dam on June 22 for routine maintenance. Flaggers will direct traffic. Travelers should allow extra time to reach their destination or choose an alternate route.

Coler hosts trail run

The Paradise Found 5-kilometer run will be at 7 a.m. July 8 at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville. The course is along mountain bike trails on the property. The trails will be off limits to bikes during the race until 7:45 a.m.

Go to peelcompton.org to register or volunteer for the race.

Youth, adult archers compete

The Quiver Archery Range will host a youth archery competition Aug. 5 and adult competition Aug. 6 at the range at Osage Park in Bentonville. Entry fee is $40. Visit peelcompton.org to register.

Bring your own mat

Osage Park in Bentonville hosts free outdoor yoga sessions at 8 a.m. each Saturday during June and July. Bring a yoga mat and meet at the cherry trees near the parking lot and pavilion. The sessions are free but registration at peelcompton.org is encouraged.

Catch a channel 'cat

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission stocks channel catfish at urban ponds and lakes in the region and around the state for spring and summer fishing. The daily limit at these lakes is three catfish.

Area lakes stocked are Lake Bentonville, Lake Springdale, Murphy Park pond in Springdale, Shaw Family Park pond in Springdale, Van Buren Municipal Pond, Wells and Wells Lake in Fort Smith.

Carol Ann Cross pond in Fort Smith was stocked with channel catfish in April. Lake Atalanta in Rogers was last stocked with catfish in September.

Go for grand slam

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission encourages anglers to go for a grand slam and win a sticker recognizing their accomplishment. Catch one trout, catfish, bass, crappie or bream before Dec. 31 to complete a grand slam. Shoot a photo of each to include with the grand slam application.

Bass can be any species of bass, such as black bass, striped bass, white bass, hybrid striper or yellow bass. Bream can be any sunfish including bluegill or "punkinseeds." Once the grand slam is complete, visit agfc.com/grandslam to get a sticker.



