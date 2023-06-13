Obituaries for the June 14, 2023, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Troy Owen Banzhaf

Troy Owen Banzhaf, 51, of Bella Vista, Ark., died June 6, 2023. He was born June 13, 1971, to Paul Owen Banzhaf and Cynda Lou Myers Banzhaf.

He graduated from Rogers High School in 1990 and later the University of Arkansas in 2003.

He married Stephanie Marie Goines on Sept. 3, 1994.

He worked at the Pea Ridge Military Park as an interpretation supervisor for many years. He loved history memorabilia, reading history books, gardening, landscaping the family home, traveling and loved playing jokes. He was an intelligent, patient, selfless family man who lived to take care of his wife and sons and showed it through his daily actions.

Survivors are his wife, Stephanie of the home; two sons, Christian and Elijah Banzhaf; his parents; Paul and Cynda Banzhaf of Lowell, Ark.; a sister, Tammy Campbell of Pensacola, Fla.; a brother, Brett Banzhaf of Bella Vista; and many friends.

Visitation is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel, Pea Ridge.

A Celebration of Life Service is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel, Pea Ridge.

Rick Fields

Rick Fields, 61, died June 5, 2023.

His joy for life and adventures was legendary. He loved music and chose to dance every time. He never met a stranger. He had the sweetest, kindest soul. Life will always be a little dimmer without his light in the world. He will be missed deeply.

He was preceded in death by moms, Rena and Kathy.

Survivors are his wife, Brenda; son, Jason; daughter, Candace; step-son, Marc; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Malyn, Addison, Jackson, Gene, Mya, Brooke and Samuel; brothers, Jim, Larry and Jeff; sister, Tracie; best friends, Bret and Angie; and too many friends to count.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date, exactly how he would have wanted it.

There was an open drop in from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Fields cabin.

There was not be a viewing per Rick's wishes.

Ronnie DeWayne Smith

Ronnie DeWayne Smith, 57, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died June 2, 2023, in Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. He was born Oct. 30, 1965, in Stilwell, Okla., to Daryl Howell and Deborah Snook Howell.

Ronnie was a Diesel Mechanic for 34 years at Tri-City Transport in Rogers. He enjoyed fishing, shooting guns, NASCAR and dirt track racing.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors are his children, Josh Smith of Oklahoma, Amber Spillman of Pea Ridge, Juanita Stacy (Patrick) of Rogers, Cory Smith of Harrison, Ark., and Emmalee Smith of Rogers; sister, Sherry Martin (Joe) of Oklahoma City, Okla.; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many more extended family, coworkers and friends.

A celebration of life visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge.

