NWA fishing report: Smelly baits like perfume to catfish





Beaver Lake: Stripers are on the move as the water warms.

Jon Conklin, fishing guide, reports striped bass are scattered between the Arkansas 12 bridge and Beaver Dam. Brood minnows or shad are the best baits. Jon Stein, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission fisheries supervisor in Northwest Arkansas, said a striper weighing 46 pounds was caught on June 8. The state record is 64 pounds, 8 ounces, caught in 2000 in the Beaver tailwater.

Try nightcrawler rigs to catch walleye. Work them along points or gravel flats. This method of walleye fishing should work until fall. Trolling with crank baits for crappie is starting to work. Creek arms are good places to troll. Catfish are biting on all methods, including rod and reel, trotline, limb lines or jug fishing.

Try top-water lures between first light and sunrise for black bass. Plastic worms may work for midday fishing. Average surface water temperature is 75 to 82 degrees.

Beaver tailwater: Austin Kennedy, fishing guide, said good numbers of trout are being caught with prepared trout baits such as Berkley Power Bait or Pautzke Fire Bait. Small spoons in a combo color of silver and gold have been good, especially during power generation at Beaver Dam.

A good river stretch to fish is between Parker Bottoms and Spider Creek. Power generation at Beaver Dam has been in the morning and into the afternoon.

Lake Fayetteville: Angela Perea at Lake Fayetteville Marina said channel catfish are biting well in shallow water on worms. Most catfish are small but a couple of 10-pounders were caught last week. Black bass fishing is fair with plastic worms. Bluegill and redear are biting fair on worms. Crappie fishing is fair with minnows or jigs.

Lake Sequoyah: Angler Mike McBride said black bass fishing is good with top-water lures in the morning and plastic worms later in the day. Catfish are biting well on liver. Crappie fishing is slow, but a few are being caught using jigs or minnows around brush.

Bella Vista: Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said bluegill and redear fishing is good with crickets or worms at all Bella Vista lakes. Try for catfish with liver, nightcrawler or stink bait. Use top-water lures early for black bass. Top-water frogs or buzz baits are good to use. Try plastic worms rigged Carolina style later in the day. Trout at Lake Brittany are biting Power Bait or small spoons 20 feet deep.

Illinois River: Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends using tube baits or plastic lizards to catch black bass when the water is low. Small top-water lures or swim baits may also work.

Swepco Lake: Stroud recommends using any type of soft plastic lure to catch black bass, including plastic worms, plastic lizards or plastic crawdads. Try top-water lures early. Go with liver to catch catfish.

Eastern Oklahoma: Stroud recommends fishing at Lake Eucha for black bass early with top-water lures. Fishing at night for bass should be good with large plastic worms in dark colors.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports crappie at Grand Lake are biting well on minnows or jigs around brush. Black bass fishing is fair with plastic worms, spinner baits or top-water lures near timber and along points.

At Lake Tenkiller, catfish are biting well on liver, cut bait or stink bait. Black bass fishing is good with crank baits, plastic worms, spinner baits or top-water lures. Fish along points and near brush.

Table Rock Lake: Focused Fishing Guide Service said a small plastic worm on a drop-shot rig is producing the most numbers of black bass. Fish it above tree tops in the center of creek arms or the ends of bluffs. Try a jig and pig or plastic worm rigged Carolina style in large river arms such as the Kings River or James River arms.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff

