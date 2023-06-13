How will you be remembered?

On Monday afternoon, the members of the board of directors of the Pea Ridge National Military Park met in a zoom meeting and were joined by PRNMP superintendent Shelly Todd, who was out of state, and Troy Banzhaf and Nolan Moore at the park. We discussed several different matters of business, ideas and plans for the park and proposals for future events.

After ending the zoom call, Moore said he and Banzhaf discussed the fact that in their zeal and dedication to work, their time with the families had been sacrificed and they were going to make adjustments and spend more time focused on their families.

Sadly, Moore said, that commitment would not be realized by Banzhaf who died Tuesday.

Again and again, friends and co-workers said he was too young.

It was sudden. It was unexpected.

Hearing the testimonies about Banzhaf and his contribution to the park, to the interpretation of the history of the battle and the ground there, I was struck by the awesome impact he made yet never bragged about.

Each of us will die.

Will we be ready?

What contribution will we have made to the lives we've touched?

Someone once said, don't judge a person by their worst moment. I might add, nor by their best moment.

Our lives are made of the compilation of many, many moments.

We do not know the day of our death. I've seen children die unexpectedly and also sat by the bedside for months of elderly who were predicted to die within hours but who lingered for much longer than anticipated.

It is appointed unto man once to die, Scripture says. It is a fate to which we're all appointed.

We can made decisions now, regardless of what has happened in the past, to leave a legacy for good.

May we learn from others and live each day as though it may be our last.

Mend fences. Repair broken relationships. Forgive. Tell someone you love them.

Tomorrow may not be assured.

Editor's note: Annette Beard is the managing editor of The Times of Northeast Benton County, chosen the best small weekly newspaper in Arkansas for six years. A native of Louisiana, she moved to northwest Arkansas in 1980 to work for the Benton County Daily Record. She has nine children, six sons-in-law, a daughter-in-law, nine grandsons and six granddaughters. The opinions expressed are those of the author. She can be reached at [email protected]