Crabtrees celebrate golden anniversary

A celebration for the 50th wedding anniversary of Freida and Jackie Crabtree will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24, in First Baptist Church, 1650 Slack St.

Freida Sue Booth and Jackie Crabtree exchange wedding vows on June 26, 1973, in Wayside Chapel Church (now Radiant Life Church), Bentonville. The wedding was officiated by the pastor, the Rev. Archie Burress and Miss Booth's father, the Rev. Wilbur Booth.

The bride was the daughter of Wilbur and Maggie Booth, who moved to Bentonville from Anderson, Mo., in 1970.

Both Miss Booth and Crabtree attended the same church, Wayside Chapel in Bentonville, and Bentonville High School, where they were high school sweethearts.

After they graduated high school in May of 1972, they attended one year at Midwest Bible Institute in Houston, Texas.

When the couple married, Freida was working for Walmart. Crabtree started working for Walmart on July 31, 1973.

Freida worked for Walmart for 15 years and then went to work for Dr. Barry Scott in Pea Ridge as office manager and receptionist. Then she went to work for Dr. Shawn Lee in Rogers as receptionist. She retired in 2020.

Crabtree worked for Walmart until July 31, 2004, when he retired from there. He served on them on the Pea Ridge School Board and was elected mayor in 1995, serving until 2023.

Both were both active in the Little League, United Way, Band Boosters and church.

The couple has one son, Eric, who married Shelly Cole on June 26, 1999 (our 26th wedding anniversary). They have two granddaughters, Mahala Crabtree who is a sophomore at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, currently studying exercise science and pre-chiropractic, and Kaylea Crabtree who is a junior at Harbor High School in Springdale. Eric works for McCutcheon Welding in Lowell and Shelly is Surgery Unit Manager for Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville. They live in Springdale, Ark.