Community Calendar

Wednesday, June 14

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

2 p.m. Bingo, Pea Ridge Community Library

Thursday, June 15

9 a.m. - noon Blackhawk Pantry open; 1536 N. Davis Street, behind Intermediate School; stocked with kid-friendly meals, fresh produce, chicken and more.

2 p.m. Friends & Family Game Day, Pea Ridge Community Library

Friday, June 16

2 p.m. Scott Family Amazeum, ages 6-12, Pea Ridge Community Library

6:30 p.m. Watercolor class, registration required, Pea Ridge Community Library

Monday, June 19

3-4 p.m. Kids Krafternoon, Pea Ridge Community Library

Tuesday, June 20

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

11 a.m. Beekeeping 101, Pea Ridge Community Library

2-3:30 p.m. Chess Club, Pea Ridge Community Library

Wednesday, June 21

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Thursday, June 22

2-3 p.m. STEAM Club, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Friday, June 23

6 p.m. Grow your garden with master gardener Don, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.