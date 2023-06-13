College news

MidAmerica Nazarene University

OLATHE, Kan.-- MidAmerica Nazarene University recently announced its President's List, Dean's List and Honor Roll for the spring 2023 semester. A total of 401 students qualified for one of the honors.

Stormi Matthews of Pea Ridge was named to the dean's list.

All students in traditional programs carrying 12 semester hours or more with a term GPA from 3.2 to 4.0 may qualify for one of these academic honors. Neutral credit hours are excluded from the calculation and reduce the course load used to figure the honor. The President's List is a 4.0-grade point average for the semester; Dean's List ranges from 3.5 to 3.99; and the Honor Roll is 3.2 to 3.49.

MidAmerica Nazarene University is a private, Christian, comprehensive university of more than 1,500 students. Offering 60 plus traditional undergraduate areas of study, the university is also known for its accelerated professional and graduate programs. The campus is located on 105 acres in Olathe, Kansas. More information may be found at www.mnu.edu.

Arkansas State University

JONESBORO – Students on the Chancellor's and Dean's Lists for the spring 2023 semester at Arkansas State University have been announced. The lists recognize undergraduate students who achieved the highest grade-point averages while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours of study.

Madison Sokol of Pea Ridge has been named to the Chancellor's List.

The Chancellor's List includes students who earned a perfect GPA of 4.0. The Dean's List includes students with a GPA of 3.6 to 3.99.