Butler promoted to captain

Firefighting was a second career for Aaron Butler, but he's passionate about it and pursuing it with vigor.

Pea Ridge Fire Department Capt. Aaron Butler has been employed full-time with the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department since January 2022. He was previosly working at Bella Vista Fire Department and he and several firefighters joined the Pea Ridge Department when it transitioned from relying solely on volunteer firefighters to become a combination department.

"We saw this as a very good opportunity to come over here because of the growth," Butler said. "The place is going to grow like crazy in the next several years. It presented a very good opportunity for us to come in and start with this department on the ground level and help build it to what it can be."

He's been involved in firefighting since 2009.

Butler grew up in Kansas and moved to Pea Ridge from Colorado. In college, he studied sport administration and was in the fitness industry for many years involved as a personal trainer, sales, management and ownership of health clubs.

"Later in my life, I decided I wanted to change careers. The fire service was something that had always appealed to me," he said. He was hired with a department in Colorado and went to the fire academy and to EMT (emergency medical technician) school. After working for five years in Colorado, he moved to Carthage, Mo., for several years. He's been in northwest Arkansas since 2019.

"I feel that I have a passion to help people," Butler said. "I thought I fulfilled that in fitness industry training people to help them reach their goals ... then, it became more of a sales position. It became more about money."

"This is just another avenue I can help people," he said.

He trained as a paramedic at Northwest Arkansas Community College last year.

"It's more responsibility. It gives you more of an opportunity to help people who need it," Butler said, explaining his reasoning for becoming a paramedic. "As an EMT, you're kind of handcuffed in skill set. Being a paramedic gives you more of ability to help people, do more interventions."

Butler recently tested to become a captain admitting he had not previously had a desire because he "enjoys being the guy who gets to go in and fight the fire and do the grunt work."

"This is still a very small department, where as an officer you don't just sit back and play quarterback. You still do work on fire ground."

"My number one priority is that all my guys gone home safe after every shift," he said. "Because we have a new chief, I want to facilitate his vision for this department for the future. Because we're growing so fast, I want to make sure not only myself, but my crew understand what's what's expected of us to help grow this department ... including community outreach."

The department is a combination department with three shifts of career firefighters, each with a captain, and volunteers, with three lieutenants.

"One of the things I don't want to see happen is discord between volunteer and career firefighters," he said. "We rely heavily on volunteer. There are four of us on duty. There are a lot of cases that take more than four people."

"One of the things I'm very passionate about is growing our volunteer staff. I'd like to really grow our volunteer program," he said. "I would eventually like to see Pea Ridge as a place where people know that if you're interested in the fire service ... volunteer at Pea Ridge, they've got a great program there and you can work your way up the ranks and maybe get a paid position if not at Pea Ridge, maybe somewhere else."

"I'm still just one of the guys," he said. "I'm very excited about potential growth I see here; that's one of the reasons I came over here. I see this becoming a very very, very good department. We're going to have to fit win with the times ... before we know it, we're going to be bigger than we thought."

Butler said he has a grown daughter who lives in Chicago.

He works part-time at Northwest Medical Center.

"My passion is the fire side. Yes, I do have my paramedic and yes, I do work in the ER (emergency room), but my passion is still the fire side," he said. "However, as with any department, most of our call volume is going to be medical calls."

He has taken all available fire training classes and certifications, he said.

"I'm excited for the growth," Butler said. "The face of this department is going to change very dramatically over the next 10 years."