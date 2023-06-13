Manage Subscription
Benton County Jail

by From Staff Reports | June 13, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

Friday, June 9

8:12 a.m. Johnny R. Smith, 33, Garfield, by Rogers Police, aggravated assault on family or household member; first-degree terroristic threatening; third-degree domestic battering

11:12 a.m. Carl Douglas Scates, 44, Seligman, Mo., by BSCO, revocation of probation parole

12:59 p.m. Marcus Medina, 43, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, possession of a controlled substance meth/cocaine with intent; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; possession of firearms by certain persons

Saturday, June 10

5:54 a.m. John Edwin Elliott, 50, Golden, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, contempt of court/hold for Carroll County Sheriff's Office

Monday, June 12

12:16 a.m. Robert Lowel Jacob, 34, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, third-degree domestic battering

5:18 a.m. Emerson Gregrich, 45, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear

Print Headline: Benton County Jail

