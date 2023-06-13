Manage Subscription
Benton County Health Dept. inspections

by From Staff Reports | June 13, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling, and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

BENTON COUNTY

May 30

Takashimura Hibachi Express

560 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Frozen shrimp being thawed in standing water. Scoop without handle being used to dispense veggies into individual portions.

