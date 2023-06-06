Young driver injured

A teen-aged driver was injured as a result of a two-vehicle collision just before 8 a.m. Friday, June 1, in front of Pea Ridge High School.

The 16-year-old male was westbound on West Pickens Road behind a dump truck, according to the police report, and attempted to turn left into the high school drive way when he was struck by an eastbound pickup truck.

The youth was assessed by emergency personnel of the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department and then transported by ambulance to Arkansas Children's Hospital. He was later cited for driving without a license.

The 2019 Chevrolet pickup truck that was eastbound was driven by Steven Hudson, 53, of Gravette. There were three passengers. None reported injuries.

Traffic was rerouted through a nearby subdivision as the road was blocked as a result of the collision and investigation.