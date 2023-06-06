Manage Subscription
Throwing, running, jumping practiced; Children had fun at track camp

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES First- through sixth-grade students learned basics of track this past week at the Lil Hawks Track Camp held at the indoor facility and on the track and football field.

Second- through seventh-grade children practiced running, passing a relay baton, jumping hurdles and throwing discuss among a variety of other track and field events during the Little TrackHawk Summer Camp last week.

Students were coached from more than 32 current State and District Championship players and coaches in track events.

The finale was a mini track meet Thursday, June 1, with each student having the potential to win a ribbon. There was also a water slide on the last day of camp.

The goal of camp was to introduce different events in track and field to elementary age athletes in order to prepare them for the Pea Ridge Jr. High School track program. Track teaches youngsters the importance of teamwork, discipline and a positive attitude, according to coach Heather Wade.

