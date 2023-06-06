Sports camp for youth slated

FLIGHT School for football

A fun camp to learn introductory football skills from Pea Ridge athletes is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. Monday, June 19, through Thursday, June 22, for boys and girls from first- through sixth-grades.

The cost is $20 per day or $60 for all four days if pre-registered. Cash or checks made payable to PRHS. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Events include drills, competitions, flag football and fun.

To register, click the following link: https://forms.gle/iAqQrMj64m485RW78

Email: [email protected] with questions.