Softball, baseball tryouts scheduled

Blackhawk Softball

Softball tryouts for the 2023-2024 high school softball team will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, onthe high school softball field (weather permitting).

Tryouts are for Pea Ridge students only, who will be in the ninth through 12th grades starting in the 2023-2024 school year.

Student athletes must have a current up to date athletic physical on file with the Pea Ridge High School Athletic Department, or bring a copy of the completed physical to the tryout.

For more information, contact coach Joshua Reynolds at [email protected]

Blackhawk Baseball

Tryouts for the 2023-2024 high school baseball team will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, July27, on the baseball field. A parent meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, in the indoor facility.

For more information, contact coach Matt Easterling at [email protected]