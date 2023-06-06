Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 23

Thursday, June 6, 1973

Hayden Road in Pea Ridge, better known locally as the Jacket Road, has been added to the Arkansas State Highway system and will now officially be known as State Highway No. 265, section 4, according to Mayor Jack Musteen, who received word from B.K. Cooper, deputy director and chief engineer for the Arkansas State Highway Department.

Pea Ridge policemen Lloyd Pifer and Johny Demaree showed a collection of beer, whiskey, gin, moonshine and marijuana recently confiscated in Pea Ridge. The two officers said they are preparing to "crack down on drinking" in Pea Ridge.

The first candidates to sign up for the Miss Pea Ridge Pageant are Miss Stacy Jomar Tharp, 17, and Miss Sereta Rush, 17.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 23

Wednesday, June 8, 1983

VFW officers installed to head the Wood-Hall Post, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Pea Ridge, were Claude Williams, chaplain; Floyd Walker,trustee; Wayne Elington, commander; Jim Wright, junior vie commander; Russell Walker, quartermaster; Jack Beisner, trustee; Kenneth Patterson, adjutant; Chuck Hazelton, senior vice commander; Bill Sisco, service officer; and Herbert Wright, judge advocate.

A record number of flags, 312, were distributed for Memorial Day by members of the Wood-Hall Post, VFW, and placed on the known graves of war veterans in Pea Ridge country.

Visitors to Pea Ridge Country attractions during Memorial Day weekend reached record proportions. Beaver Lake recorded 345,400 visits and the Pea Ridge National Military Park drew 2,415 visitors.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 23

Thursday, June 10, 1993

Former PRHS principal Butch Smith told 35 graduating seniors to build on the past and never forget their roots. Valedictorian was Sharon Goates. Salutatorian was Jennifer Jones.

Beta Alpha Sorority will conduct the Bingo room at the Pea Ridge fair this year. It had previously been conducted by the Pea Ridge Lions Club. Proceeds will go toward the Pea Ridge ambulance.

The Pea Ridge School Board heard a presentation Monday on a proposed comprehensive health education program for all grades. University of Arkansas professor Mike Young presented the program.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 23

Wednesday, June 4, 2003

When school elections roll around in September, the Pea Ridge School District will not be asking for a millage increase. However, voters will be asked to accept a restructuring of the district's bonded indebtedness.

The ballroom of Bentonville's Clarion Inn came alive with the excitement of Pea Ridge Middle School's eighth-grade promotion ceremony Friday evening. Students, family, faculty and administrators dressed n their best finery filled the main are of the ballroom for dinner, presentations and a video of the class.

The Pea Ridge Parks and Recreation Commission learned at its meeting Thursday that with funds from last year's Mule Jump, the City Park will receive a new piece of playground equipment at a cots of $10,500.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 23

Wednesday, June 5, 2013

About 85 students ate lunch at Pea Ridge Primary School Monday, the first day of the summer free lunch program. About 20 of those children were from Kids Academy, a pre-school/daycare in town.

A request for a conditional use permit for Hilltop Liquors, 165 W. Pickens Rd., has been deemed ineligible by the Alcohol Beverage Control Board investigator Bill Kruse, who said the location was too close to a church.

Long in the planning stages, sidewalks along Hayden Road are to be constructed this summer, after being approved by City Council. The sidewalk to connect the City Park to the high school campus will cost about $98,612.19 with more than half of the funds paid by a grant from Safe Routes to Schools, according to Nathan See, Street Department superintendent.