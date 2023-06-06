Manage Subscription
Recipe: Red, White & Blue Dessert

by From Staff Reports | June 6, 2023

Red, White and Blue Dessert

Recipe from the kitchen of Patti Miller

2 8-oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened

1/2 c. sugar

1/2 tsp. vanilla

1/2 tsp. almond extract

2 c. whipping cream, whipped (can use Cool Whip)

2 quarts strawberries, halved and divided

2 quarts blueberries, divided

Banana slices

In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar and extracts until fluffy. Fold in whipped cream.

Spoon one-third of the mixture into a four-quart serving dish.

Reserve 19 strawberry halves and 1/2 club blueberries for garnish.

Layer half o the remaining strawberries, blueberries and bananas over cream mixture.

Top with another third of the cream mixture and remaining. berries.

Spread remaining cream mixture on top. Use the reserved berries to make a flag on top.

Store in refrigerator.

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]

