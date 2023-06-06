Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Tuesday, March 25

6:25 p.m. Police were dispatched to a physical disturbance in progress in a field next to 1997 W. Pickens Rd. According to the report, a white passenger car had gone off the roadway, crashed into a barbed-wire fence ad stopped in the field. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Emily Deann Benson, 18, Bella Vista, third-degree assault on a family or household member and cited Tarver Winfieldcarlos Watson, 19, Lowell, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Friday, May 12

8:40 p.m. Police were dispatched to a motor-vehicle accident at the First Baptist Church on Slack Street. According to the report, the driver of a Jeep hit and concrete pillar at EZ Mart near the gas pump and left the scene. The reporting party followed the Jeep which turned into the parking lot of the church. The female driver of the Jeep ran into the woods. As a result of the investigation, the driver was identified as Wendi April Russell, 36, Wyandotte, Okla., who was on probation on active supervision. Police contacted her probation officer who was able to contact her by phone and told her to return to the scene. She refused. Alcohol and narcotic paraphernalia were seized from the vehicle, which was towed. Police received a warrant for the arrest of the suspect in connection with possession drug paraphernalia, driving vehicle with license or registration revoked; flight-escape (fleeing on foot); careless and prohibited driving; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Thursday, May 18

11:21 a.m. A resident of Harper Drive reported someone had sent him a fake cashier check to pay for a vehicle he had for sale on Craigslist.

Sunday, May 21

5:24 p.m. Police were notified of a reckless driver heading northbound on Arkansas Highway 94. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Ronald Lee Guyll Jr., 42, Pea Ridge, in connection with violation driver license restriction; driving left of center; second violation of Omnibus DWI Act; refusal to submit to chemical test; seatbelt violation; and possession of a controlled substance.

Monday, May 22

9:25 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Eddy Davis, 54, Seligman, Mo., in connection with first violation of Omnibus DWI Act and no trail lamps or reflectors.

Tuesday, May 23

2:05 p.m. Police transported Matthew A. Center, 38, Pea Ridge, to the Benton County Jail per order of Judge Bunch to serve 10 days in connection with contempt of court for failure to comply with court order.

7:45 p.m. Police attempted to stop the driver of a silver Chevrolet Silverado on East Pickens Road. The driver fled north on Patterson Road to Missouri State Line Road, northbound on KK Highway, onto Bear Hollow Ranch and towards Sugar Creek Road. Police terminated the pursuit. The vehicle tags were registered to a resident of Gravette, who was not located.

Wednesday, May 24

4:02 p.m. Police were dispatched to an area off West Pickens for a reckless driver. As a result of the investigation, police requested medics attend to the driver of the vehicle, Tiffany Fultz, 33, Centerton, who was wanted on two felony warrants. She was transported to the hospital, followed by a Benton County Sheriff's Office deputy. Drug paraphernalia was seized and sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for analysis.

5:59 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Captain Good Street in reference to a report of fraud.

6:10 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Greene Street in reference to a dog biting another dog. As a result of the investigation, police referred the incident to the code enforcement officer who designated the dog as a hazardous animal. Owners of both dogs made agreement for restitution outside of court, according to the report.

9:55 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on King Lane in reference to a disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police transported a 15-year-old youth to the residence of a relative to stay for the night.

Friday, May 26

11:35 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Nina Louise Gindling, 52, of Neosho, Mo., in connection with first violation of Omnibus DWI Act.