Obituaries for the June 7, 2023, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Paul Allen Krok

Paul Allen Krok, 48, of Pea Ridge, died May 27, 2023, in his home. He was originally born and raised in Chicago, Ill.

He was an avid Chicago White Sox fan and enjoyed sharing his love for sports actively with his son, Blake.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Chester and Rose (Kush) Krok and Clarence and Lucille Lieb; one aunt, Delores (Lieb) Contant; and uncles, Don Contant, and Mark Burba.

Survivors are his son, Blake Krok-Ritter; parents, Paul and Patricia (Lieb) Krok; sister, Sheri Lee Wagenecht (Krok), nephews, James, Paul, Daultin, Dallas (Des) and Thomas; aunts and uncles, John "Jack" and Mary Therese (Andrich) Lieb, Bob and Maryann (Lieb) Kuh, and Yvonne "Bonnie" Krok; cousins, Laura, Daniel (Jessica), Michael (Jan) and Tom (Tina); and many other family and friends, including Blake's sister and guardian, Jaycie Ritter.

A small service celebrating his life will be held in Rockford, Ill., to be announced at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pea Ridge Youth Sports, c/o Karina Iglehart, P.O. Box 353, Pea Ridge, AR 72751.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Jeffrey Wayne 'Goose' Terry

Jeffrey Wayne "Goose" Terry, 54, of, Pea Ridge, Ark., died June 1, 2023. He was born in Little Rock, Ark., to Claude Wayne Terry and Dorothy Louise Summers Terry.

He worked at PLP in Rogers and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, smoking and barbequing meat, loved the river, country music and Bud Light. He loved going to his family Deer and Fish Camps.

He cooked for various organizations including Steaks for Sheepdogs, and local police and first responders. He was loved by all he met around the country cooking many bbq and steak cook-offs. He was on a team that won the world championship squirrel Cook-off in 2015, the world point's steak championships in 2017, and Memphis in May ribs in 2019, plus many local events. He loved his family and friends more than anything, made friends everywhere he went and never met a stranger. He made an impact on everyone he met and our lives are better because of knowing him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Michael Boles and Robin Howell; and a nephew, Brett Boles.

Survivors are his children, Hunter Terry of Hartselle, Ala., and Kaiel Terry of Pea Ridge, Ark.; brothers, Brad Roach and wife Julie of Garfield, Ark., and Charles Boles of Topeka, Kan.; many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, and many, many friends.

A celebration of life visitation will be held Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sisco Funeral Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.