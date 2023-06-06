Making melodies individually harmoniously

Even before dawn, when the sunrise is just a hope, the symphony of birds begins.

This morning, before 5:30, several birds joined their songs to welcome the new day. A wood thrush, Eastern wood-pewee, Northern cardinal, blue-gray gnatcher and Eastern towhee alternate their melodies.

Some have a single note, punctuating the melody of the others. Some, trill. Others tweet the same note incessantly.

As the sun made its appearance, more birds joined the throng with songs from a Northern Parula, Acadian Flycatcher, Carolina chickadee, red-winged blackbird and an American crow added. The crow's raucous "caw" punctuated the melodic trills and tweets of the others.

Within an hour, traffic sounds can be heard and the hustle and bustle of life demands action.

Like a symphony orchestra with violins, violas, cellos, bass, percussion, oboes, flutes and bassoons, the birds' symphony is a lovely analogy of the role each has to play in the symphony of life. Whereas each bird, each instrument, each voice or personality has much to contribute on its own, together, an entirely new concert or story is played.

Sometimes the melody is poignant, sometimes light and joyful, sometimes thrilling or resounding. So, too, life is comprised of varying joys and sorrows. Together, the life events are woven into a beautiful tapestry.

Each of us is unique and has our own song, our own story. Each of us can contribute to the fabric of our family, our society in positive or negative ways.

Within ourselves, are woven positive and negative aspects of various character qualities. A persistant person can also be stubborn.

As beautiful as a single song is, how much more beautiful is the chorus of an orchestra or choir. Let us take the lesson learned from the birds and each perform our own individual role, sing our own song, as well as we can, not deriding or coveting someone else's role.

Editor's note: Annette Beard is the managing editor of The Times of Northeast Benton County, chosen the best small weekly newspaper in Arkansas for six years. A native of Louisiana, she moved to northwest Arkansas in 1980 to work for the Benton County Daily Record. She has nine children, six sons-in-law, a daughter-in-law, nine grandsons and six granddaughters. The opinions expressed are those of the author. She can be reached at [email protected]