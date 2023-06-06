Lady ’Hawks awarded for hard work in class and on field

The Lady Blackhawk softball team members, coaches and family members enjoyed a dinner and award presentation Tuesday, May 30, in the cafeteria at Pea Ridge High School.

Beginning the evening by thanking parents of student athletes for their support, as well as providing meals, goodie bags, snacks, t-shorts, drinks and transportation, head coach Josh Reynolds also thanked the many people who contribute to the team including gate workers Cheryl Tillman and LaRay Thetford, trainer Hunter Wright, assistant coach Elzie Yoder and volunteer coach Payton Wright.

"Thank you to everyone who supported these kids the entire year," Reynolds said. "Thank you to everyone for coming tonight to celebrate the achievements of the softball student athletes."

Reviewing the season, Reynolds said, "These kids were able to accomplish 20 wins, which ties with fourth in school history."

He said the team won third in regular season in what he said sports writers called the "hardest conference in the 4A."

The team earned second in the District Tournament, second in the Regional Tournament and won the 2023 State Runner Up.

"We had three team school records broken ... and three individual school records broken," Reynolds said, adding that it was the 12th consecutive Regional Tournament for the softball team. "We had 20 of the 23 named to the All Academic team, which is pretty impressive."

He said the team finished with a team grade point average of 3.79, which is the second highest in my 16 years here.

All-Academic Team Award (for earning a 3.0 GPA and higher)

Emory Bowlin

Hailey Good

Rebekah Konkler

Maddie Sebree

Callie Cooper

Rebecca Hatcher

Blaklie Leach

Payton Snyder

Ashley Earley

Kennadee Kary

Kayleigh Mathis

Jaelyn Steward

Jillian Elington

Madison Knight

Meela Quam

Zaylee Warden

Atleigh Gann

Hope Konkler

Abigail Rogers

Hailee Willey

All Conference

(voted on by all coaches of the conference)

Emory Bowlin

Hope Konkler

Hailee Willey

Callie Cooper

Gracie McGarrah

Zaylee Warden

Ashley Earley

All Conference Honorable Mention

(voted on by all coaches of the conference)

Rebekah Konkler

Abigail Rogers

Ashlynn Short

All State

Callie Cooper

Emory Bowlin

All State Honorable Mention

Zaylee Warden

All State Tournament Team

Emory Bowlin

Callie Copper

Zaylee Warden

Showcase

(June 13-14 @ Conway)

Callie Cooper

Individual Awards

Gold Glove, Infield^Rebekah Konkler

(Shut down opponent small ball (bunting); crazy under control.)

Gold Glove, Outfield^Hailee Willey

(Lead outfield in fielding percentages; worked/improved)

Pitching Award^Emory Bowlin

(Lead the pitching staff in inning pitched, new school record (K), 2 AAA records)

Rookie of the Year^Hope Konkler, Zaylee Warden

(Controlled middle infield,controlled IN, worked well, big future)

Blackhawk Award^Jillian Elington

(Voted on by team mates for the teammate who best represented the Softball program on and off the field, who has a willingness to help regardless of the situation, playing time, or role during a game. This teammate was always positive and made it a habit to put what was best for the team in front of their personal needs/wants. There were several kids with multiple votes.)

Hustle Award^Madison Knight

(Voted on by team mates for the teammate who has the habit of giving max effort in the classroom as well as on the field. Practice habits are constantly give max effort, beginning to end. This teammate is dependable and makes me want to work harder because of their effort.)

Coaches Award^Blaklie Leach

(Smiled everyday with 100% effort, huge improvement from beginning to end.)

Silver Slugger^Zaylee Warden

(Lead team in every offensive category, .480 avg, on base. 500, 53 hits, 34 RBI)

Utility^Ashlynn Short

(Played three positions this year till injury cut her to two, did a great job at both)

MVP Emory Bowlin

(Lead team in the circle, second highest avg/second in hits, RBI)

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Lady Blackhawks Emory Bowlin, Zaylee Warden and Callie Cooper were presented certificates by assistant coach Elzie Fields for being named to the All-State Tournament team.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Lady Blackhawk Jillian Elington received the Blackhawk award presented by assistant coach Elzie Fields.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Earning the Coaches Award for smiling every day and providing 100% effort, making a huge improvement from the beginning to the end of the season was Blaklie Leach, said head coach Josh Reynolds as assistant coach Elzie Fields presented the award.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Lady Blackhawk Rebekah Konkler was presented a plaque by assistant coach Elzie Fields for earning the Gold Glove infield award.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Lady Blackhawk Golden Glove outfield award was presented to Hailee Willey, shown with assistant coach Elzie Fields.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Assistant coach Elzie Fields presented the Hustle Award to Madison Knight, voted on by her team mates.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Lady Blackhawk catcher Callie Cooper was named to the Junior Showcase. Assistant coach Elzie Fields presented the certificate to her.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Lady Blackhawk Emory Bowlin was presented a plaque by assistant coach Elzie Fields for being named Most Valuable Player.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Lady Blackhawks earning the Rookie of the Year awards were Hope Konkler and Zaylee Warden. Assistant coach Elzie Fields presented the plaques.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Lady Blackhawk Zaylee Warden lead the team I very offensive category, said head coach Josh Reynolds, announcing the Silver Slugger award recipient as assistant coach Elzie Fields presented the plaque.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Lady Blackhawk Ashlynn Short played three positions this year until an injury cut her to two positions, according to Coach Josh Reynolds, earning her the utility award. Assistant coach Elzie Fields presented the plaque.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Sophomore Emory Bowlin, right, presented a photograph of the team as a gift to head coach Josh Reynolds, left, at the end of the Lady Blackhawks Softball Awards banquet Tuesday, May 30.


