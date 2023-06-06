Lady ’Hawks awarded for hard work in class and on field

The Lady Blackhawk softball team members, coaches and family members enjoyed a dinner and award presentation Tuesday, May 30, in the cafeteria at Pea Ridge High School.
Beginning the evening by thanking parents of student athletes for their support, as well as providing meals, goodie bags, snacks, t-shorts, drinks and transportation, head coach Josh Reynolds also thanked the many people who contribute to the team including gate workers Cheryl Tillman and LaRay Thetford, trainer Hunter Wright, assistant coach Elzie Yoder and volunteer coach Payton Wright.
"Thank you to everyone who supported these kids the entire year," Reynolds said. "Thank you to everyone for coming tonight to celebrate the achievements of the softball student athletes."
Reviewing the season, Reynolds said, "These kids were able to accomplish 20 wins, which ties with fourth in school history."
He said the team won third in regular season in what he said sports writers called the "hardest conference in the 4A."
The team earned second in the District Tournament, second in the Regional Tournament and won the 2023 State Runner Up.
"We had three team school records broken ... and three individual school records broken," Reynolds said, adding that it was the 12th consecutive Regional Tournament for the softball team. "We had 20 of the 23 named to the All Academic team, which is pretty impressive."
He said the team finished with a team grade point average of 3.79, which is the second highest in my 16 years here.
All-Academic Team Award (for earning a 3.0 GPA and higher)
Emory Bowlin
Hailey Good
Rebekah Konkler
Maddie Sebree
Callie Cooper
Rebecca Hatcher
Blaklie Leach
Payton Snyder
Ashley Earley
Kennadee Kary
Kayleigh Mathis
Jaelyn Steward
Jillian Elington
Madison Knight
Meela Quam
Zaylee Warden
Atleigh Gann
Hope Konkler
Abigail Rogers
Hailee Willey
All Conference
(voted on by all coaches of the conference)
Emory Bowlin
Hope Konkler
Hailee Willey
Callie Cooper
Gracie McGarrah
Zaylee Warden
Ashley Earley
All Conference Honorable Mention
(voted on by all coaches of the conference)
Rebekah Konkler
Abigail Rogers
Ashlynn Short
All State
Callie Cooper
Emory Bowlin
All State Honorable Mention
Zaylee Warden
All State Tournament Team
Emory Bowlin
Callie Copper
Zaylee Warden
Showcase
(June 13-14 @ Conway)
Callie Cooper
Individual Awards
Gold Glove, Infield^Rebekah Konkler
(Shut down opponent small ball (bunting); crazy under control.)
Gold Glove, Outfield^Hailee Willey
(Lead outfield in fielding percentages; worked/improved)
Pitching Award^Emory Bowlin
(Lead the pitching staff in inning pitched, new school record (K), 2 AAA records)
Rookie of the Year^Hope Konkler, Zaylee Warden
(Controlled middle infield,controlled IN, worked well, big future)
Blackhawk Award^Jillian Elington
(Voted on by team mates for the teammate who best represented the Softball program on and off the field, who has a willingness to help regardless of the situation, playing time, or role during a game. This teammate was always positive and made it a habit to put what was best for the team in front of their personal needs/wants. There were several kids with multiple votes.)
Hustle Award^Madison Knight
(Voted on by team mates for the teammate who has the habit of giving max effort in the classroom as well as on the field. Practice habits are constantly give max effort, beginning to end. This teammate is dependable and makes me want to work harder because of their effort.)
Coaches Award^Blaklie Leach
(Smiled everyday with 100% effort, huge improvement from beginning to end.)
Silver Slugger^Zaylee Warden
(Lead team in every offensive category, .480 avg, on base. 500, 53 hits, 34 RBI)
Utility^Ashlynn Short
(Played three positions this year till injury cut her to two, did a great job at both)
MVP Emory Bowlin
(Lead team in the circle, second highest avg/second in hits, RBI)