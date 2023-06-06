Having fun while learning basketball at camp

Having fun and learning basketball skills, hundreds of first- through seventh-grade boys and girls attended the Lil 'Hawks Basketball Camps last week.

Former Blackhawks joined the many junior and senior high Blackhawk basketball players coaching the young athletes.

Volunteer coaches included Nick Coble (Bible Baptist College), Trey Anderson, Jennifer Anthony (Ottawa University) and Bella Cates (Hendrix University). Other volunteer coaches included Makenze Stites, Blaklie Leach, Hope Konkler, Jazzy Dixon, Makena Ward, Holly Wiley, Thalia Sosa, Brooklyn Winn, Anna Price, Morgan Gaston, Zoey Litchfield, Rebekah Konkler, Mia Dayberry, Leah Telgemeier, Lily Payne, Mady Burk, Brisa Sosa, Olivia King, Rylee Wankett, Arianna Cawthon, J.D. Humphrey, Caden Ray, Ryne Feemster, Truman Wheeler, Daniel Taylor and Jadyn Spivey. Staff basketball coaches included Trent Loyd, Heath Neal, Blake Rudolph, Cian Douglas and Bryan Rooney.

Basketball camp was held Tuesday, May 30, through Thursday, June 1.

First-grade students met n the gym at the Primary School.

Second- and third-grade students met in the gym at the Junior High School.

Fourth- and fifth-grade students met in the gym at the Middle School.

Sixth- and seventh-grade students met in the arena at the High School.

Each child received a camp t-shirt. There were contests and competitions for awards. Events included stretching, fundamental stations, shooting, daily contest, free throws and 5-on-5 games.

The number one goal of this camp was for every child to have fun.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Basketball camp was held last week for first- through seventh-grade boys and girls to teach basketball skills and have fun. First-grade students met in the gym at the Primary School. Former and current Blackhawk basketball players helped coach the youth.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Basketball camp was held last week for first- through seventh-grade boys and girls to teach basketball skills and have fun. First-grade students met in the gym at the Primary School. Former and current Blackhawk basketball players helped coach the youth.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Basketball camp was held last week for first- through seventh-grade boys and girls to teach basketball skills and have fun. Second- and third-grade students met in the gym at the Jr. High School and were coached by former and current Blackhawk basketball players.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Basketball camp was held last week for first- through seventh-grade boys and girls to teach basketball skills and have fun. Second- and third-grade students practiced basketball handling at the Jr. High gym under guidance from current and former Blackhawk basketball players.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Basketball camp was held last week for first- through seventh-grade boys and girls to teach basketball skills and have fun. Second- and third-grade students practiced basketball handling at the Jr. High gym under guidance from current and former Blackhawk basketball players.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Basketball camp was held last week for first- through seventh-grade boys and girls to teach basketball skills and have fun. Second- and third-grade students practiced basketball handling at the Jr. High gym under guidance from current and former Blackhawk basketball players.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Basketball camp was held last week for first- through seventh-grade boys and girls to teach basketball skills and have fun. Second- and third-grade students practiced basketball handling at the Jr. High gym under guidance from current and former Blackhawk basketball players.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Basketball camp was held last week for first- through seventh-grade boys and girls to teach basketball skills and have fun. Sixth- and seventh-grade students practiced basketball skills in the arena at the high school and were coached by current and former Blackhawk basketball players.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Basketball camp was held last week for first- through seventh-grade boys and girls to teach basketball skills and have fun. Sixth- and seventh-grade students practiced basketball skills in the arena at the high school and were coached by current and former Blackhawk basketball players.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Basketball camp was held last week for first- through seventh-grade boys and girls to teach basketball skills and have fun. Sixth- and seventh-grade students practiced basketball skills in the arena at the high school and were coached by current and former Blackhawk basketball players.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Basketball camp was held last week for first- through seventh-grade boys and girls to teach basketball skills and have fun. Sixth- and seventh-grade students practiced basketball skills in the arena at the high school and were coached by current and former Blackhawk basketball players.

