Community Calendar

Friday, June 9

2 p.m. Mid-day movie, Pea Ridge Community Library

Saturday, June 10

5-9 p.m. Second Saturday: vendors, music by Simply Segar, 200 Townsend Way

Monday, June 12

10:30 a.m. Homeschool Hangout, Pea Ridge Community Library

Wednesday, June 14

11 a.m. Little's Story Time, Pea Ridge Community Library

2 p.m. Bingo, Pea Ridge Community Library

Thursday, June 15

9 a.m. - noon Blackhawk Pantry open; 1536 N. Davis Street, behind Intermediate School; stocked with kid-friendly meals, fresh produce, chicken and more.

2 p.m. Friends and Family Game Day, Pea Ridge Community Library

Friday, June 16

2 p.m. Scott Family Amazeum, ages 6-12, Pea Ridge Community Library

6:30 p.m. Watercolor class, registration required, Pea Ridge Community Library