Building permits: May 2023

May 2023 by From Staff Reports | June 6, 2023 at 6:00 a.m.

May 2023

Contractor^Job Address^Fee Total^Construction Value

DeWayne Webb^485 Lee Town Rd.^$641^166,514

Northrock Builders, LLC^900 Adair Rd.^1,023^319,625

Northrock Builders, LLC^904 Adair Rd.^856^252,625

Northrock Builders, LLC^2108 Crandall Rd.^928^281,951

Northrock Builders, LLC^908 Adair Rd.^881^262,148

Schuber Mitchell Homes, LLC^402 Mansfield Ave.^3,306.99^373,480

Schuber Mitchell Homes, LLC^2412 Lock Lane^3,159.99^314,554

Schuber Mitchell Homes, LLC^800 Robinson St.^2,729.99^142,485

Schuber Mitchell Homes, LLC^801 Robinson St.^2,736.99^145,142

Schuber Mitchell Homes, LLC^813 Robinson St.^2,894.99^208,777

Schuber Mitchell Homes, LLC^825 Robinson St.^2,729.99^142,485

Schuber Mitchell Homes, LLC^ 837 Robinson St.^2,834.99^184,989

Schuber Mitchell Homes, LLC^849 Robinson St.^2,894.99^208,777

Bauman Construction, LLC^301 Dobson St.^3,281.99^363,095

Bauman Construction, LLC^121 Dobson St.^3,254.99^325,349

Bauman Construction, LLC^213 Dobson St.^3,34.99^372,755

Constellation Properties^2228 Riggins Ave.^868^237,636

Crestwood Homes, LLC^400 Oakley St.^858^253,575

Crestwood Homes, LLC^604 Oakley St.^923^279,657

Crestwood Homes, LLC^708 Oakley St.^883^263,477

Crestwood Homes, LLC^711 Oakly St.^923^279,657

Constellation Properties^2224 Riggins Ave.^856^232,202

Clements Homes, Inc.^1800 Shelby St.^883^243,674

Cory Ziehe^2851 Peck Rd.^3,271.99^359,715

Clements Homes, Inc.^1802 Shelby St.^753^211,313

Key Concepts^2085 Collins Dr.^1,171^378,551

Charles Moore^10181 Andy Buck Rd.^818^237,153

^Total Permits for Type:^27

Total Fees For Type:^$49,667.88

Total Const. Value For Type:^$7,067,741

