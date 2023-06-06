Brown promoted to lieutenant

A long-time volunteer with the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department, has recently been promoted to lieutenant, according to Fire Chief Clint Bowen.

Lt. Tyler Brown joined the Pea Ridge Fire Department around 2008 as a first responder/firefighter when Frank Rizzio was fire chief. He said he became a full-time firefighter/emergency medical technician working at the Bentonville Fire Department, where he is still employed.

Brown has numerous certifications including State / National Certified NREMT-B;Firefighter I/II; Hazardous Materials Operations; Pumper Driver/ Operator; ICS100; ICS200; ICS00029a; ICS700; ICS00703b; ICS00706; ICS00800d; TIMS; and he is currently enrolled in Fire Officer 1 class.

"I think it is quite an honor to have been considered for the position," Brown said. "However, at the end of the day, it's not about what rank you have or color of the helmet. We are all here to keep learning, growing and to make each other better by holding each other accountable on a daily basis. If we are not constantly getting better and growing, we are not only failing ourselves but the cities and citizens that are trusting us to keep them safe."

Brown said he remembers listening to several relatives who were involved in the fire service and that enhanced his interest.

"I come from a family of servants and it was always instilled in us to put others first and protect those who are unable to protect themselves," he said. "The fire service provides an avenue to be able go do this.

"Also, being from a small town in Texas, our community relied on volunteers to respond to Fire and EMS incidents. I had an uncle who used to let me ride around in the ambulance with him and a grandfather who would allow me to tag along and remain in his vehicle to watch as he responded to local structure fires. I also had an older cousin who recently retired as a HazMat captain with the Houston Fire Department after 36 years of service.

"I would always sit and listen to him talk about the job every chance I got, and this only grew my interest. You could say as a young kid, I was hooked. This is a job most dream of having. You will always hear men and women in the fire service describe their jobs as being the 'best job in the world,' and they are correct to say the least," he said.

"It's not always an easy job, but if it was more people would do it," Brown concluded.